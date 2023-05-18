American Cancer Society to “Rock Out for Relay” during annual Relay for Life

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - As the battle against cancer continues to affect countless lives across the United States and here in Southwest Louisiana, the American Cancer Society will once again be holding its annual “Relay for Life.”

The relay will begin at 6 p.m. on Friday, May 19 at the Lake Charles Civic Center. The event seeks to recognize and honor cancer survivors as well as those who have been lost and raise money for the American Cancer Society.

This year’s theme is “Rock Out for Relay.”

Allison Livingston is a volunteer for the American Cancer Society and says the event is something that those affected by cancer need and enjoy, “There’s almost nobody in this community that hasn’t been touched by cancer. So, whether you’re a survivor, a caregiver, or a family member you have a reason to celebrate cancer survivorship and celebrate the people in our community who’ve been so brave.”

The relay will have three laps. The first will be done by just cancer survivors, holding banners. The second lap is for caregivers. And the third lap allows anyone to join in to show that those affected will never walk alone.

The Relay For Life movement began over 35 years ago. It symbolizes that patients can suffer through the darkest hours of the night and honor the caregivers who lend time to step in and help carry the load.

Carrie LaFague, Sr. Development Manager for the American Cancer Society, says, “They are very passionate about what they do a lot of our teams have been returning for 20-plus years so I feel like our area understands the need and I feel like everyone is a real family here and works together and takes real pride in all of their fundraising.”

Included in this year’s event will be a V.I.P. tent for survivors that will be set up by their caretakers.

Included in this year's event will be live entertainment from L.A. Roxx, a luminaria ceremony, and a fireworks show that will begin at 9 p.m.

Among those to be honored at this year’s relay will be “Your Buddy Russ” Russ Conrad from Gator 99.5 who passed away in March following his battle with cancer as well as KPLC’s own Ben Terry who is still fighting cancer.

American cancer society's relay for life (BOBBY BLOCK | American cancer society)

SCHEDULE

6:30 P.M. - There will be a mascot dance-off where the mascot with the loudest cheer will win $1,000 for their organization.

7:00 P.M. - Survivors will take a “Victory lap” to kick off the night.

7:30 P.M. - Live entertainment will begin with musical performances and food vendors.

9:00 P.M. - The Luminaria and fireworks ceremony, sponsored by CHRISTUS Ochsner Health Southwestern Louisiana, keeps the tradition of Relay for Life with white paper bags that people decorate for their loved ones. Each bag is illuminated with a candle and lines the track at night.

All funds raised support the American Cancer Society’s mission to end cancer. To sign up as a survivor, team, or individual, or for more information, you can visit RelayForLife.org/SWLA

