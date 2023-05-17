50/50 Thursdays
Two Calcasieu teens escape from St. Martinville youth center

By KPLC Digital Team
Published: May. 17, 2023 at 4:29 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
St. Martinville, LA (KPLC) - Two Calcasieu teenagers escaped from the Acadiana Center for Youth at St. Martinville this afternoon, Office of Juvenile Justice officials said.

The 16-year-old boy and the 17-year-old boy escaped from the facility on Terrace Highway around 12:40 p.m. OJJ says it cannot release information about the teens because of “the confidential nature of juvenile records.” People are asked to avoid traveling in the area.

OJJ officials say all movement was immediately ceased at the facility and official notifications were made to law enforcement. The campus is secure at this time. The juveniles have been entered into the NCIC (National Crime Information Center) database and a command center has been set up at the Acadiana Center for Youth to gather, track, and distribute information in the search.

OJJ officials ask anyone with information to call local law enforcement immediately or the Command Center at 225-963-2753.

