Toledo Bend reservoir gates open to bring down water level

By Devon Distefano
Published: May. 16, 2023 at 7:50 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Toledo Bend, TX (KPLC) - Heavy rainfall in Toledo Bend Lake has caused the water levels to rise forcing officials to open gates to release water downstream.

Five gates are open one foot wide, releasing water from the lake and into the spillway that feeds into the Sabine River.

Regional manager for Sabine Authority of Texas, Don Iles says they have been able to get well ahead of any potential rapid rise of the lake and the elevation has come down.

He says this is just a routine release and does not compare to the overflow in 2016.

“Currently this is just a minor release, we release about 13,000 cubic feet per second of water through the powerhouse running both generators and when we open the gates now, we’re releasing 5,000 cubic feet per second which is roughly a third of what we’re releasing on top it makes very little to zero difference really in the river elevation, where in 2016 we were releasing over 200,000 cubic feet per second from the spillway so there’s no comparison.”

Ihles says he expects the gates to stay open until early next week but will be monitoring the water levels closely.

