SWLA Arrest Report - May 16, 2023

By Patrick Deaville
Published: May. 17, 2023 at 6:21 AM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for May 16, 2023.

Wilfred Junior Harris, 40, Raceland: Unauthorized use of a motor vehicle; no seat belt; carless operation; operating a vehicle with a suspended license; third offense DWI; production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule II drug; fourth offense DWI; instate detainer.

Newton Rodney Gage Thigpen, 30, Lake Charles: Possession of stolen things under $5,000; illegal carrying of tools used by thieves; possession of drug paraphernalia; revocation of parole; possession of stolen things under $5,000.

Alfonso Miranda Martinez, 46, Orange, TX: Aggravated battery.

Samuel Jamal Nicholas, 33, Baton Rouge: Driving on a roadway laned for traffic; illegal carrying of weapons; production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule I drug; money laundering; out-of-state detainer (3 charges).

John Joseph Semien Jr., 33, Lake Charles: Pedestrians on highways; possession of a Schedule I drug; obstruction of justice.

Haiti Love Jones, 22, Iowa: Nonconsensual disclosure of a private image.

Mark Anthony Cook Jr., 34, Lake Charles: Contempt of court; failure to register or notify as a sex offender (2 charges).

Michael Anthony Simmons Jr., 28, Lake Charles: Theft under $1,000.

Courtney Javon Edwards, 34, Lake Charles: Domestic abuse; resisting an officer.

Kiyus Kimar George, 20, Lake Charles: Domestic abuse; property damage under $50,000.

Jennifer Paige Henry, 39, Lake Charles: Contempt of court; production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule II drug; production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule I drug (2 charges); possession of a Schedule I drug; possession of drug paraphernalia.

Laura Adams Vincent, 55, Starks: Trespassing; contempt of court (2 charges).

Dawn Marie Phillips, 48, Lake Charles: Domestic abuse.

Crystal Unique Latulas, 36, Lake Charles: Domestic abuse; home invasion.

David James Mouton, 56, Lake Charles: Bicycles must have reflectors; possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of drug paraphernalia; possession of marijuana.

