McNeese student wins ‘Gator Tank’ business pitch competition

Lake Charles, La. (KPLC) - You have probably heard of the reality series “Shark Tank,” but have you heard of “Gator Tank”?

Tonight at the Lake Charles Civic Center, the city welcomed entrepreneurs from around Southwest Louisiana to pitch their business ideas for a grand prize of $2,500.

Four local candidates participated in the competition, with McNeese student Trey Gregory coming out as the winner. Gregory, who previously won the business pitch competition at the SEED Center, plans to build an indoor virtual golfing facility.

“I truly haven’t even fully encapsulated my excitement because it doesn’t feel real,” Gregory said. “I mean, I won one already, and the competition was stiff for both. And I’m grateful because I honestly think everyone who competed in both did a great job. And so I hope to represent the city well, my school well, and I look forward to what is to come.”

The competition is part of Lake Charles Launch’s Small Business Development Week.

