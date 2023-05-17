50/50 Thursdays
Connections
The Pledge of Allegiance

McNeese student wins ‘Gator Tank’ business pitch competition

By Emma Oertling
Published: May. 16, 2023 at 9:35 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Lake Charles, La. (KPLC) - You have probably heard of the reality series “Shark Tank,” but have you heard of “Gator Tank”?

Tonight at the Lake Charles Civic Center, the city welcomed entrepreneurs from around Southwest Louisiana to pitch their business ideas for a grand prize of $2,500.

Four local candidates participated in the competition, with McNeese student Trey Gregory coming out as the winner. Gregory, who previously won the business pitch competition at the SEED Center, plans to build an indoor virtual golfing facility.

“I truly haven’t even fully encapsulated my excitement because it doesn’t feel real,” Gregory said. “I mean, I won one already, and the competition was stiff for both. And I’m grateful because I honestly think everyone who competed in both did a great job. And so I hope to represent the city well, my school well, and I look forward to what is to come.”

The competition is part of Lake Charles Launch’s Small Business Development Week.

Copyright 2023 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

DAILY AUDIO & TWITTER FEED: Vallow Daybell found guilty on all charges
LCPD: Shots fired at Civic Center, suspect in custody
Two arrested in shooting at Louisiana Pirate Festival
David V. Doyle, 58, Starks
Starks man accused of shooting 14-year-old girl in back of head as she was playing hide-and-seek
Authorities are working a vehicle crash at the La. 108 westbound exit on I-10. Vinton Police...
Driver’s body identified after car crashes into canal
Entergy looking to expand solar footprint throughout Louisiana; But how will this impact your...
Entergy Louisiana customers to receive $36M in refunds

Latest News

She hopes they will see her tragedy as a wakeup call.
Dogs blamed for Lake Charles cat deaths
McNeese student wins ‘Gator Tank’ business pitch competition
McNeese student wins 'Gator Tank' business competition
She hopes they will see her tragedy as a wakeup call.
Lake Charles woman’s cats killed by suspected dogs hopes pet owners will be more responsible
Toledo Bend reservoir gates open to bring water level down
Toledo Bend reservoir gates open to bring down water level