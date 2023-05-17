McNeese, SLCC sign credit transfer agreement for business degrees

Lake Charles, La. (KPLC) - Some South Louisiana Community College (SLCC) graduates can now seamlessly transfer credits toward a bachelor’s degree at McNeese State University.

The schools signed an agreement to allow students to earn an associate degree in business administration from SLCC in Lafayette and transfer to the McNeese College of Business to complete a bachelor’s degree.

The agreement is in effect as of the spring 2023 semester.

Students interested in the transfer program should contact admissions at SLCC or McNeese.

McNeese recently signed a similar agreement with Lamar State College Orange.

