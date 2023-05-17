McNeese Director of Athletics Heath Schroyer signs five-year extension

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Heath Schroyer, who has served as McNeese’s Director of Athletics since 2019, signed a five year extension on Wednesday to remain in the role he has served in for the past three years.

It's a GREAT DAY POKE NATION!!!!

Heath Schroyer signs 5-year extension as McNeese Director of Athletics https://t.co/2ETuwgVIxG — McNeese Athletics (@McNeeseSports) May 17, 2023

In a press release from McNeese on Wednesday morning Schroyer said “We have come a long way as a department in three years, however, we are just getting started. As I’ve said before, we have everything in place to not only be great but to accomplish things many felt were impossible only a few years ago.”

Schroyer helped to bring the Southland Conference baseball, softball, and men’s and women’s basketball tournaments to Lake Charles by signing a multi-year deal back in 2021.

Schroyer is also the first Athletic Director in McNeese history to award multi-year contracts to head coaches for women’s tennis, soccer, volleyball, and track and field, and is the first to sign coaches to million-dollar contracts as he signed head football coach Gary Goff in December of 2021, and head men’s basketball coach Will Wade in March of 2023.

On Lake Charles and Southwest Louisiana, Schroyer said “I love McNeese and I love Southwest Louisiana. The people here have welcomed me from day one and the relationships I’ve built here are genuine, true relationships. I value all of them so much. My son Hayden and I have made Lake Charles our home. Both of us are excited to know we can continue to call Lake Charles and McNeese our home for years to come.”

Schroyer has also helped to increase corporate sponsorships for McNeese from $400,000 a year, to $2.4 million last year, and he says his goal is to increase that to $5 million per year.

Copyright 2023 KPLC. All rights reserved.