Large gator caught lurking near Jennings apartments

By KPLC Digital Team
Published: May. 17, 2023 at 3:14 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
A large gator was caught on camera hiding between an apartment at Cyrus Homes and an air conditioner in Jennings.

Jennings, LA (KPLC) - A large gator was caught on camera hiding between an apartment and an air conditioner in Jennings.

A Facebook post that has generated a lot of attention says the gator was about 10 feet long.

The person who posted the picture says the gator was behind an apartment at Cyrus Homes.

How the gator got to the apartments is still a mystery - there is a pond behind the apartments, but a fence separates the two.

Copyright 2023 KPLC. All rights reserved.

