50/50 Thursdays
Connections
The Pledge of Allegiance

High school student receives nearly $3 million in college scholarship offers

Taylor Herron has reportedly received almost $3 million in scholarship offers from 38 colleges...
Taylor Herron has reportedly received almost $3 million in scholarship offers from 38 colleges across the country.(Mississippi School of the Arts)
By WLBT Staff and Jordan Gartner
Published: May. 16, 2023 at 7:25 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BROOKHAVEN, Miss. (WLBT/Gray News) - A Mississippi student has received nearly $3 million in scholarship offers from 38 colleges.

Taylor Herron is set to graduate from the Mississippi School of the Arts Visual Arts program this month after attending Germantown High School to start her high school career.

She has reportedly received numerous state, regional and national awards for her work while receiving millions in scholarship offers.

According to MSA, Herron has received offers from colleges across the country from Savannah College of Art and Design to Otis College of Art and Design in Los Angeles.

“Make the effort to apply and don’t be scared to branch out. Make sure to stay in contact with your counselors and contacts at the schools you have applied to,” Herron said.

Herron is scheduled to graduate from MSA on May 26.

The soon-to-be high school grad said she will be heading west to continue her education at the Otis College of Art and Design in Southern California.

“Always be appreciative, humble and gracious,” she said.

Copyright 2023 WLBT via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

DAILY AUDIO & TWITTER FEED: Vallow Daybell found guilty on all charges
LCPD: Shots fired at Civic Center, suspect in custody
Two arrested in shooting at Louisiana Pirate Festival
David V. Doyle, 58, Starks
Starks man accused of shooting 14-year-old girl in back of head as she was playing hide-and-seek
Authorities are working a vehicle crash at the La. 108 westbound exit on I-10. Vinton Police...
Driver’s body identified after car crashes into canal
Entergy looking to expand solar footprint throughout Louisiana; But how will this impact your...
Entergy Louisiana customers to receive $36M in refunds

Latest News

Missouri officials terminated the Republican attorney general’s emergency rule that would have...
Missouri terminates emergency rule to limit trans care for minors, some adults
Abortion-rights supporters rally outside the North Carolina Legislative Building in Raleigh,...
North Carolina GOP overrides veto of 12-week abortion limit, allowing it to become law
Boulogne-Levallois' Victor Wembanyama drives to the basket during the Elite basketball match...
San Antonio Spurs win NBA draft lottery, chance to select Victor Wembanyama
Toledo Bend reservoir gates open to bring water level down
Toledo Bend reservoir gates open to bring down water level
Disaster victims urged to apply with Restore Louisiana to repair, rebuild or get reimbursed
Disaster victims urged to apply with Restore Louisiana to repair, rebuild or get reimbursed