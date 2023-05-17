50/50 Thursdays
Grand Lake Pontoon Bridge to remain closed through May 20

By Patrick Deaville
Published: May. 17, 2023 at 9:11 AM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - DOTD has announced that the Grand Lake Pontoon Bridge on Hwy 384 will remain closed through Saturday, May 20.

The bridge was closed on Sunday, May 14 after a Tug and Barge collided with it early in the morning.

Maintenance and repair of the bridge are already underway and expected to be completed by Saturday.

Motorists are being advised to use the Black Bayou Bridge along Big Lake Rd. as a detour while the repairs are completed.

The bridge remains open to marine traffic.

