First Alert Forecast: Some afternoon showers today, drier conditions for the rest of the week.

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Relatively calm weather greets us this morning in SWLA after some of the scattered showers we had last night. Morning lows near 70° as expected are resting close to the dewpoint, but morning clouds should be keeping fog development to a minimum. There could be a little fog in some places that got showers last night, but we’re not expecting anything dense except perhaps in very sheltered areas.

The very weak front that has all but stalled near our area will continue it’s trek southward today, giving us plenty of clouds through the morning and into the afternoon. The front could spark some scattered storms and showers as soon as lunchtime, but models are expecting the majority of activity to be further to the East and South later in the day. Some of this will depend on the frontal boundary’s positioning this afternoon with how slow it has been moving when daytime heating will contribute to convection. In general I certainly wouldn’t expect storm activity covering the area, maybe a few afternoon showers or storms more likely in both the coastal and Eastern parishes. Highs for the day are still expected to top out in the mid 80′s, without any colder air behind the front.

Afternoon condtions (KPLC)

Despite not bringing any colder temperatures, the front does come with a wind shift to the Northwest and some drier air. This means that conditions will stay hot for Thursday and Friday, but will be more bearable with lower humidity.

Saturday's weak front (KPLC)

Moisture will gradually return by Saturday, when another weak front is set to cross the region. This front is also not likely to do much in the way of major rain or colder temperatures, although afternoon showers will likely see a return to the forecast. It will however bring even more dry air to the area, this time likely to last into the start of next week as winds slowly shift back to the South.

