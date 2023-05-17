FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Dry next couple of days, next front by Saturday

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - An even drier pattern is ahead in Southwest Louisiana at least for the next couple days. That is thanks to the weak cold front on Wednesday which helped to usher drier and slightly less humid air. The trade off though will be warmer temperatures Thursday. High temperatures should warm up into the upper 80′s for many across the viewing area, as plenty of sunshine will be around. Friday looks to be more of the same as well. So if you have any outdoor plans both days, there should be no weather concerns as far as rain goes, though it will be warm.

Things turn warmer again Thursday with temps in the mid-to-upper 80's. (KPLC)

Saturday is when we start tracking the next cold front. Some moisture will return out in front of it, and temperatures will remain warm as well. This combination could be enough to trigger a few scattered showers during the day as the front moves through. The good news though is this front does not appear very strong at this time, and for that reason any coverage of rain still looks to be limited. So outdoor plans Saturday still seem mostly ok, though you may want to keep our weather app handy for any scattered showers that develop.

The next front moves through on Saturday, and could bring a few scattered showers to the area. (KPLC)

After that front moves through, more dry air will filter behind it at least for the next couple days. This means rain chances on Sunday and the start of next week will drop once again. And through the entire forecast period into the later part of next week, temperatures should still hang close to normal in the mid 80′s for highs.

- Max Lagano

