50/50 Thursdays
Connections
The Pledge of Allegiance

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Dry next couple of days, next front by Saturday

A warm and quiet next two days are ahead for SWLA.
By Max Lagano
Published: May. 17, 2023 at 4:49 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - An even drier pattern is ahead in Southwest Louisiana at least for the next couple days. That is thanks to the weak cold front on Wednesday which helped to usher drier and slightly less humid air. The trade off though will be warmer temperatures Thursday. High temperatures should warm up into the upper 80′s for many across the viewing area, as plenty of sunshine will be around. Friday looks to be more of the same as well. So if you have any outdoor plans both days, there should be no weather concerns as far as rain goes, though it will be warm.

Things turn warmer again Thursday with temps in the mid-to-upper 80's.
Things turn warmer again Thursday with temps in the mid-to-upper 80's.(KPLC)

Saturday is when we start tracking the next cold front. Some moisture will return out in front of it, and temperatures will remain warm as well. This combination could be enough to trigger a few scattered showers during the day as the front moves through. The good news though is this front does not appear very strong at this time, and for that reason any coverage of rain still looks to be limited. So outdoor plans Saturday still seem mostly ok, though you may want to keep our weather app handy for any scattered showers that develop.

The next front moves through on Saturday, and could bring a few scattered showers to the area.
The next front moves through on Saturday, and could bring a few scattered showers to the area.(KPLC)

After that front moves through, more dry air will filter behind it at least for the next couple days. This means rain chances on Sunday and the start of next week will drop once again. And through the entire forecast period into the later part of next week, temperatures should still hang close to normal in the mid 80′s for highs.

- Max Lagano

Copyright 2023 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

DAILY AUDIO & TWITTER FEED: Vallow Daybell found guilty on all charges
LCPD: Shots fired at Civic Center, suspect in custody
Two arrested in shooting at Louisiana Pirate Festival
David V. Doyle, 58, Starks
Starks man accused of shooting 14-year-old girl in back of head as she was playing hide-and-seek
Authorities are working a vehicle crash at the La. 108 westbound exit on I-10. Vinton Police...
Driver’s body identified after car crashes into canal
Entergy looking to expand solar footprint throughout Louisiana; But how will this impact your...
Entergy Louisiana customers to receive $36M in refunds

Latest News

Afternoon condtions
First Alert Forecast: Some afternoon showers today, drier conditions for the rest of the week.
A warm and quiet next two days are ahead for SWLA.
KPLC 7 News First at Four - KPLC First Alert Forecast
A few pop up showers and storms possible this afternoon, staying warm.
KPLC 7 News at Noon - KPLC First Alert Forecast
KPLC 7 News: Joseph's Morning Forecast
KPLC 7 News: Joseph's Morning Forecast