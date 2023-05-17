Fallen sheriff’s deputies and state troopers remembered with memorial service

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Fallen law enforcement officers continue to be remembered during police week.

Heavy hearts honored those who’ve died in the line of duty on Tuesday morning as Louisiana State Police and the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office held a joint memorial.

Families of the five fallen sheriff’s officers and three fallen area state police officers were recognized at the memorial service.

Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office:

Billy McIntosh, end of watch Oct. 1, 1997

John Mayfield, end of watch Dec. 30, 2000

Alan Inzer, end of watch Jan. 25, 2007

Eric Bellard, end of watch Sept. 2, 2008

Randy Benoit, end of watch Jan. 18, 2012

Louisiana State Police:

Stephen Gray, end of watch May 1995

Duane Dalton, end of watch Jan. 2010

Steven Vincent, end of watch Aug. 2015

At the service, a roll call was given to pay respects to those in law enforcement who have lost their lives this past year across the state.

