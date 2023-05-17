Fallen sheriff’s deputies and state troopers remembered with memorial service
Published: May. 17, 2023 at 1:25 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Fallen law enforcement officers continue to be remembered during police week.
Heavy hearts honored those who’ve died in the line of duty on Tuesday morning as Louisiana State Police and the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office held a joint memorial.
Families of the five fallen sheriff’s officers and three fallen area state police officers were recognized at the memorial service.
Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office:
- Billy McIntosh, end of watch Oct. 1, 1997
- John Mayfield, end of watch Dec. 30, 2000
- Alan Inzer, end of watch Jan. 25, 2007
- Eric Bellard, end of watch Sept. 2, 2008
- Randy Benoit, end of watch Jan. 18, 2012
Louisiana State Police:
- Stephen Gray, end of watch May 1995
- Duane Dalton, end of watch Jan. 2010
- Steven Vincent, end of watch Aug. 2015
At the service, a roll call was given to pay respects to those in law enforcement who have lost their lives this past year across the state.
