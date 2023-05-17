Fairview High students graduate with college degree

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - A Louisiana High School Program called “Fast Forward” allows students to earn their diploma while simultaneously earning an Associate’s Degree.

Fairview High School in Grant, Louisiana celebrated 6 graduates who completed the program.

Across the state, several school systems are participating in the Fast Forward program to give students the opportunity to kick-start their careers and life after high school.

“What made me want to join this program was just the simple fact that it was free if I applied myself and it helped out my family financially and it helped me to be able to start my life sooner after high school or be able to get a Master’s Degree in the same amount of time that I would have got a Bachelor’s,” said Fast Forward graduate Claire Landry.

The program helps students reduce the cost of college and the time it takes to complete it.

“I’m going to be a physical therapist when I go to college and it takes more than four years and I knew I wanted to get some of that over with while I was in high school and they told me about the Fast Forward Program,” said Fast Forward graduate Brett Jinks. “So I knew if I could get two years done while I was in high school, I wanted to do that.”

Communication in the program was key along with the support and encouragement from their principal, Stephanie Perry.

“Overall, I would say probably the most important aspect we can agree is communication with the professor and with each other and the principal,” said Fast Forward graduate Rylan Weldon.

The program being free for students was very important to them.

“It’s two years of college we already get done and help my parents out being that they don’t have to spend money for two years, so that really helped out,” said Fast Forward graduate Landon Strother.

“I always wanted to go to college and just any sort of way to get college done for free especially is really good,” said Fast Forward graduate Shawn Marcantel.

Personal finance and accounting were the hardest classes for the group.

“Personal finance was definitely the hardest, mostly because it was the only one that was video proctored like they videoed you and watched your camera the whole time you took the class, so we couldn’t use notes or anything and it just, it was definitely the hardest one we had to take,” said Fast Forward graduate Emery Martin.

This newly-reimagined educational track provides students with more opportunities to be more prepared. As students look to either enter the workforce or continue their education, the Fast Forward program can help give practical, real-world experience to further shape the future of a student. Students will be able to pair that practical experience with traditional academic instruction to further prepare them for the next stage.

