Deal made to ship LNG from Sabine Pass to South Korea

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - A deal has been made to ship LNG from Sabine Pass LNG to South Korean company Korea Southern Power.

Cheniere Energy, which owns Sabine Pass, announced on Wednesday the sale and purchase agreement between Cheniere Marketing International and Korea Southern Power Co.

Korea Southern has agreed to purchase approximately .4 million tonnes per annum of LNG from Cheniere from 2027 through 2046. The volumes are subject to a positive final investment decision on the first train of the Sabine Pass Liquefaction Expansion Project. The pre-filing review process was initiated with the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission in February.

The expansion project is being developed to include up to three natural gas liquefaction trains with an expected total production capacity of approximately 20 mtpa of LNG.

Copyright 2023 KPLC. All rights reserved.