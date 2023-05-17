50/50 Thursdays
Concrete in front of courthouse being redone at contractor’s expense

By Johnathan Manning
Published: May. 17, 2023 at 4:20 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Recently poured concrete in front of the old courthouse on Ryan Street has been torn up and will have to be redone, parish officials said.

The surface detail on the first pour of the concrete walkway did not meet the scope of work specifications, officials said. The contractor is redoing the concrete at its own expense.

Work first started on the walkway in early March.

Copyright 2023 KPLC. All rights reserved.

