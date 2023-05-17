50/50 Thursdays
Connections
The Pledge of Allegiance

Airshow officials discuss preparation before event

By Andrea Robinson
Published: May. 16, 2023 at 7:25 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - A busy weekend ahead for the airport as preparations are underway for the Chennault International Airshow.

The air crafts are coming in this week and all flight crews for the show will be here by Thursday.

Many months go into getting ready for the air show, and those working to put it together say it’s nothing like anything else you’ll see.

“They can expect to see a lot of cool aircraft, they’ll see a really good demonstration from the golden knights. A lot of people aren’t even aware of the golden knights, that the army has parachute teams so it’s pretty cool just to get us out there and showcase what the army can do,” Brandon Hexum of the U.S. Army Golden Knights said.

“It’s been about 18 months of preparing and everything has come together, starting to happen. getting exciting,” Airshow director Mary Jo Bayles said.

Copyright 2023 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

DAILY AUDIO & TWITTER FEED: Vallow Daybell found guilty on all charges
LCPD: Shots fired at Civic Center, suspect in custody
Two arrested in shooting at Louisiana Pirate Festival
David V. Doyle, 58, Starks
Starks man accused of shooting 14-year-old girl in back of head as she was playing hide-and-seek
Authorities are working a vehicle crash at the La. 108 westbound exit on I-10. Vinton Police...
Driver’s body identified after car crashes into canal
Entergy looking to expand solar footprint throughout Louisiana; But how will this impact your...
Entergy Louisiana customers to receive $36M in refunds

Latest News

Toledo Bend reservoir gates open to bring water level down
Toledo Bend reservoir gates open to bring down water level
Disaster victims urged to apply with Restore Louisiana to repair, rebuild or get reimbursed
Disaster victims urged to apply with Restore Louisiana to repair, rebuild or get reimbursed
Toledo Bend reservoir gates open to bring water level down
Toledo Bend reservoir gates open to bring water level down
Airshow officials discuss preparation before event
Airshow officials discuss preparation before event