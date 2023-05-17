Airshow officials discuss preparation before event

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - A busy weekend ahead for the airport as preparations are underway for the Chennault International Airshow.

The air crafts are coming in this week and all flight crews for the show will be here by Thursday.

Many months go into getting ready for the air show, and those working to put it together say it’s nothing like anything else you’ll see.

“They can expect to see a lot of cool aircraft, they’ll see a really good demonstration from the golden knights. A lot of people aren’t even aware of the golden knights, that the army has parachute teams so it’s pretty cool just to get us out there and showcase what the army can do,” Brandon Hexum of the U.S. Army Golden Knights said.

“It’s been about 18 months of preparing and everything has come together, starting to happen. getting exciting,” Airshow director Mary Jo Bayles said.

