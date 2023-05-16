50/50 Thursdays
Teen suffers medical emergency, dies days before graduation

Tehani Kealoha, 17, reportedly suffered a medical emergency and died a few days before graduating high school. (Source: KHNL)
By KHNL staff and Jordan Gartner
Published: May. 16, 2023 at 3:52 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
HONOLULU (KHNL/Gray News) - A 17-year-old high school student has died after suffering a medical emergency during a swimming meet over the weekend.

KHNL reports that first responders were called on Saturday to a community swimming event.

Emergency medical workers said they transported a 17-year-old, later identified as Tehani Kealoha, to the hospital after she suffered a medical emergency, but she later died.

Kealoha’s friends shared that she was a Moanalua High School senior who was looking forward to graduating this week.

The 17-year-old was reportedly scheduled to participate in a water polo match that Saturday, but that match was postponed due to her sudden death.

“The game was canceled when they found out the news. Everyone was affected by it and couldn’t play,” Kyan Shigekane, a high school sophomore, said.

The postponed match ended up being played on Monday. Kealoha’s fellow swimmers came out to support those competing in the girls’ state high school water polo championship.

Kealoha was part of the Kamehameha Swim Club with her team winning Monday’s match.

Her cause of death remains pending, according to the medical examiner.

The principal at Moanalua High School said Kealoha’s death has “deeply affected the school community, especially with graduation approaching.”

Copyright 2023 KNHL/KGMB via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

