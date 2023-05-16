50/50 Thursdays
SWLA Arrest Report - May 15, 2023

By Patrick Deaville
Published: May. 16, 2023 at 6:50 AM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for May 15, 2023.

Miata Wynesha Gumms, 25, Lake Charles: Violations of protective orders.

Douglas Eric Tarver, 55, Sulphur: Possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of drug paraphernalia; operating a vehicle while under suspension; improper turning at an intersection.

Terrance J. Davis, 24, Starks: Domestic abuse; property damage under $50,000.

Cartel James Carter, 58, Houston, TX: Theft under $25,000; misapplication of contractor payments over $1,000; contractor fraud under $25,000 (2 charges); contractor fraud over $25,000; contractor fraud under $5,000.

Michael Adam Mathis, 33, Lake Charles: Possession of or dealing in firearms with obliterated marks.

Kaough Aiden Powell, 21, Lake Charles: Theft under $1,000; burglary.

Chase Matthew Doyle, 30, DeQuincy: Theft of a catalytic converter under $5,000; contempt of court.

