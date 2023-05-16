Sulphur family featured on Family Feud

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - A family from Sulphur got a chance to win big on Family Feud.

The Portie Family appeared on the May 15th episode after submitting an audition tape to the game show that’s hosted by Steve Harvey.

They even managed to win $20,000!

The next episode airs tonight, May 16, at 5 p.m. so join us in watching and wishing the Portie family the best of luck in representing Sulphur and Southwest Louisiana!

If you missed Monday’s episode, you can watch a clip of them winning here:

Copyright 2023 KPLC. All rights reserved.