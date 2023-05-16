50/50 Thursdays
McNeese Baseball set to take on No. 5 LSU on Tuesday

By Justin Margolius
Published: May. 15, 2023 at 10:08 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - This past weekend the McNeese Cowboys wrapped up their final conference series of the year against Northwestern as they fell in two out of the three games to the Demons.

Now as the team heads into the new week, their focus shifts to a looming match-up against the No. 5 baseball team in the country, the LSU Tigers. LSU sat at the top of the college baseball rankings for 12 straight weeks, and as McNeese gets ready to travel to Baton Rouge head coach of the Cowboys Justin Hill wants his team to focus on an inning at a time.

“They are going to be great competition, we saw those guys during the fall and they’re everything that everybody’s talked about, and that’s why they were the number one team in the country for 11 to 12 straight weeks you know, and they’ve still got other stuff ahead of them, just like we have other stuff ahead of us, so it’ll be a good competition,” said Coach Hill. “I know our guys are excited about it and the main thing is you want to see your guys do well and perform to the best of their abilities.”

The trip to Baton Rouge is always special to Coach Hill due to the fact that he pitched and graduated from the university, but his focus remains on his players as the team gets ready for the Southland Conference Tournament.

“We’ve had the non-conference bye before and so it almost allows you to catch your breath a little bit, just play baseball and so hopefully you’ll see the guys play a little bit looser and try to get some other guys some opportunities,” said Coach Hill. “The other thing we want to do is just settle in our pitching rotation and try to get our guy to not overextend to get them lined up to be ready for the conference tournament next week.”

McNeese will take the field at Alex Box Stadium at 6:30 PM with Derrick Cherry set to be on the mound for the Cowboys. Coach Hill and his team will try to get their first win against LSU since 2019 when they beat the Tigers 2-0 on the road.

