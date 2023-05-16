50/50 Thursdays
Man dies, 6-year-old found breathing after being struck by lightning, officials say

FILE - The lightning strike happened in Bosque County, Texas, on Monday
FILE - The lightning strike happened in Bosque County, Texas, on Monday(MGN)
By KWTX Staff
Published: May. 16, 2023
VALLEY MILLS, Texas (KWTX/Gray News) - A central Texas resident has died, and a child is in the hospital after a lightning strike.

Bosque County deputies and North Bosque Emergency Medical Service responded Monday to a call about two people struck by lightning.

Responders found a man and a 6-year-old child who were not responsive.

The child was breathing and was taken for emergency treatment. Officials said his condition is unknown at this time.

“Our prayers are with the family as they mourn the loss of a family member and pray for a full recovery of a young child,” the sheriff’s office said.

Officials haven’t given the names of the victims.

Bosque County is north of Waco.

