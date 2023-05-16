50/50 Thursdays
Man, 85, becomes Southeastern Louisiana University’s oldest graduate over the weekend

Kenneth S. Colona, Southeastern Louisiana University's oldest graduate
By FOX 8 Staff
Published: May. 16, 2023 at 9:27 AM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
HAMMOND, La. (WVUE) - Many high school and college graduates are celebrating this month and that includes 85-year-old Kenneth S. Colona.

Colona crossed the stage after earning his Bachelor of Arts degree in sociology.

He made history by earning that degree.

He became the oldest person to graduate from Southeastern Louisiana University in the school’s history.

The Hammond native proved you are never too old to reach a dream by graduating from his hometown university.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Business innovation center coming to North Lake Charles
Gym offering free summer pass for teens
Health Headlines: Preventing severe period pain
