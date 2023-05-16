‘LC Launch’ provides opportunity for aspiring and current small business owners

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Lake Charles Launch Small Business Development Week kicked off today. The goal of “LC Launch” is to educate aspiring and current entrepreneurs about the resources available to help them succeed.

“The reason why we’re in Lake Charles today is to actually help expose our local business community to small business initiatives and opportunities to help grow, sustain and hopefully expand their businesses throughout the state of Louisiana,” said Kelisha Garrett, President for Operations and Governmental Relations Louisiana Chamber of Commerce.

In the last 2 years, 10.5 million applications have been submitted for small businesses across the United States.

“Louisiana ranks 26 out of 50 in the number of small business applications,” Ted James, U.S. Small Business Association Regional Administrator said. “So last year in 2022, we saw over 80,000 small business applications. So that tells us that we have to work extremely hard with, of course, mayors like Mayor Hunter because he’s so intentional about building a strong small business ecosystem.”

“Government cannot accomplish the greatest things, the greatest things are accomplished when government partners with the private sector, with non-profits, with the faith-based organizations to make things happen,” Mayor Nic Hunter said. “I truly believe that.”

Sulphur firefighter and entrepreneur Michael Thomas started a 360-degree photobooth company called Starlight 360 Photos. He says the biggest challenge in starting a business is direction.

“Direction; you started and you have nowhere to go afterward, there’s so many steps,” said Thomas. “So just finding out where the best direction to go is and then like I said, how to get your name out.”

