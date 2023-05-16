50/50 Thursdays
Connections
The Pledge of Allegiance

‘LC Launch’ provides opportunity for aspiring and current small business owners

By Barry Lowin
Published: May. 15, 2023 at 10:19 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Lake Charles Launch Small Business Development Week kicked off today. The goal of “LC Launch” is to educate aspiring and current entrepreneurs about the resources available to help them succeed.

“The reason why we’re in Lake Charles today is to actually help expose our local business community to small business initiatives and opportunities to help grow, sustain and hopefully expand their businesses throughout the state of Louisiana,” said Kelisha Garrett, President for Operations and Governmental Relations Louisiana Chamber of Commerce.

In the last 2 years, 10.5 million applications have been submitted for small businesses across the United States.

“Louisiana ranks 26 out of 50 in the number of small business applications,” Ted James, U.S. Small Business Association Regional Administrator said. “So last year in 2022, we saw over 80,000 small business applications. So that tells us that we have to work extremely hard with, of course, mayors like Mayor Hunter because he’s so intentional about building a strong small business ecosystem.”

“Government cannot accomplish the greatest things, the greatest things are accomplished when government partners with the private sector, with non-profits, with the faith-based organizations to make things happen,” Mayor Nic Hunter said. “I truly believe that.”

Sulphur firefighter and entrepreneur Michael Thomas started a 360-degree photobooth company called Starlight 360 Photos. He says the biggest challenge in starting a business is direction.

“Direction; you started and you have nowhere to go afterward, there’s so many steps,” said Thomas. “So just finding out where the best direction to go is and then like I said, how to get your name out.”

For a schedule of “LC Launch” events, CLICK HERE.

Copyright 2023 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

DAILY AUDIO & TWITTER FEED: Vallow Daybell found guilty on all charges
LCPD: Shots fired at Civic Center, suspect in custody
Two arrested in shooting at Louisiana Pirate Festival
David V. Doyle, 58, Starks
Starks man accused of shooting 14-year-old girl in back of head as she was playing hide-and-seek
Authorities are working a vehicle crash at the La. 108 westbound exit on I-10. Vinton Police...
Driver’s body identified after car crashes into canal
Entergy looking to expand solar footprint throughout Louisiana; But how will this impact your...
Entergy Louisiana customers to receive $36M in refunds

Latest News

Business innovation center coming to North Lake Charles
Business innovation center coming to North Lake Charles
A man convicted of murder could soon be a free man.
Parole hearing scheduled for man convicted of murdering Karen Hill in 1988 near Ft. Polk
A man convicted of murder could soon be a free man.
Parole hearing scheduled for man accused of murdering Karen Hill in 1988 near Ft. Polk
The City of Sulphur is currently under a precautionary city-wide boil advisory due to a water...
City of Sulphur issues precautionary city-wide boil advisory