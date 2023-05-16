50/50 Thursdays
Connections
The Pledge of Allegiance

Lake Charles teen arrested after attempted armed carjacking in LaPlace

By KPLC Digital Team
Published: May. 16, 2023 at 2:16 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
LaPlace, La. (KPLC) - Two teen brothers were arrested after authorities say they tried to carjack a man at gunpoint in LaPlace around 5 p.m. on Friday, May 12.

The brothers, a 16-year-old from Lake Charles and a 17-year-old from LaPlace, went up to each side of a truck sitting in the yard of a home on Madewood Road wearing black clothes and hoodies, according to the St. John the Baptist Parish Sheriff’s Office. The suspect on the passenger side reportedly held a gun and told the driver to get out of the truck and demanded his wallet.

The 62-year-old driver said he refused to give up his wallet or get out of the truck, and one of the suspects pistol-whipped him, according to the sheriff’s office. The suspect on the driver’s side reportedly grabbed the victim’s shirt and tried to pull him out of the truck.

The victim yelled for help, and the suspects ran off, according to the sheriff’s office. He was treated for minor injuries.

Officers found black boots, socks, clothes and a ski mask belonging to the suspects along the road, according to the sheriff’s office. Officers identified the suspects through further investigation and surveillance footage.

SWAT officers arrested the teens about one mile away on Dominican Drive, according to the sheriff’s office. Madewood turns into Dominican around the area of the arrest.

The 17-year-old faces a misdemeanor charge of principal to aggravated battery and a felony charge of armed robbery with a firearm. The 16-year-old faces felony charges of aggravated battery with a dangerous weapon and armed robbery with a firearm.

They are being held at the Sherman Walker Correctional Facility in LaPlace.

