Bathrooms built to withstand hurricane-force winds coming to Holly Beach

Holly Beach, LA (KPLC) - Public restrooms built to withstand hurricane-force winds are in the works for Holly Beach.

The pre-cast concrete restrooms on the Creole Nature Trail are being funded with a $113,160 National Scenic Byways grant through the Federal Highway Administration and a 20 percent match from the Creole Nature Trail Scenic Byway District, according to information from Visit Lake Charles.

The Cameron Parish Police Jury, along with the Johnson Bayou Recreation District, will provide property for the restrooms as well as water, electricity, utilities, permits, and maintenance.

“The wildlife, outdoor experiences, beaches, birding, and coastal excursions along the Creole Nature Trail have been available for visitors since the storms of 2020; however, essential facilities, such as public restrooms, have made it more of a challenge for visitors wanting to spend the day exploring. We are grateful for this opportunity to address public necessities at Holly Beach,” said Shelley Johnson, chair of the Creole Nature Trail District Board of Commissioners.

Visit Lake Charles also says the Cameron Prairie National Wildlife Refuge Visitors’ Center will reopen from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. Saturday. Regular hours of operation will be from 9:30 a.m. until 2:30 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday.

For more about the Creole Nature Trail, visit www.creolenaturetrail.org.

Copyright 2023 KPLC. All rights reserved.