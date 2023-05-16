50/50 Thursdays
House approves grade reading bill

Library Books
(WLBT)
By Chris Rosato
Published: May. 16, 2023 at 4:23 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Louisiana House overwhelmingly passed a bill to hold back third graders if they aren’t reading at that grade level.

After much debate, HB12 by Rep. Richard Nelson, R-Mandeville, which is modeled largely off of a similar law in Mississippi, passed 88-15.

The bill will next head to the Senate, where it almost made it all the way last year, but merely ran out of time while it was in its final stages.

