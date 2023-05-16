Gym offering free summer pass for teens

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - As the school year comes to an end and summer approaches, teenagers will be looking for all kinds of fun activities to engage in. That’s why Planet Fitness Gym is offering its High School Summer Pass from now until August 31.

The summer pass lets teens, ages 14 - 19, work out at any Planet Fitness location in the U.S. and Canada for free.

Participants even have a chance to win some money by signing up for a TikTok video contest that will award five lucky teens with $10,000 scholarships. Additionally, the top five schools in the U.S. with the most participants will each receive $10,000 to fund athletic equipment, health and wellness initiatives, and more.

You can sign up for your summer pass on the gym’s website HERE.

Copyright 2023 KPLC. All rights reserved.