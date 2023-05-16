FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Weak front passing today and Wednesday, drier conditions heading into the weekend

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Another misty morning greet us moving into our Tuesday in SWLA. Low clouds and patchy fog are likely to develop similar to yesterday and could be dense in places, potentially reducing visibilities to less than a mile in some locations. Drive with caution and take extra time to account for potential traffic delays as pockets of dense fog will likely persist for an hour or so after sunrise.

It’s another warm start to the day with morning temperatures kicking off close to 70°. The biggest change to our forecast is the loss of high pressure to our East as it exits the region, making it easier for rain to develop during the afternoons. This combined with a very weak fontal feature slowly moving in from the Northwest has our rain chances slightly elevated compared to yesterday, although models are trending lighter with rain coverage with the highest potential for storm activity in the evening and along the frontal boundary. That said, afternoon temperatures will still be reaching the upper 80′s, and we will likely see some afternoon pop-up showers and storms with convection from the daytime heating. Storms that do form along the frontal boundary have the potential for some locally heavier downpours, small hail, gusty winds, and frequent lightning.

Afternoon conditions (KPLC)

A change to this pattern begins Wednesday night as the front finally makes it’s way off to the south, leaving us with some slightly drier air and a Northwesterly wind shift. This will keep skies clearer and rain chances low heading into the weekend, although temperatures will remain largely unchanged.

Cold Front Saturday (KPLC)

Sometime Saturday another weak front is expected to approach the area, but models are currently trending drier as far as storm activity and widespread rainfall. Nevertheless humidity will still be working it’s way back into the area for the weekend keeping some chance for storms and showers in the forecast.

