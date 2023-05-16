First Alert Forecast: Rain possible again Wednesday, dry and hot later this week

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Typical summer heat and humidity will continue over the coming days, but it is summer so this is to be expected! We will have a couple of very weak cold fronts move through the area over the next few days, but these will bring little change to our weather.

The first one arrives Wednesday and this should increase the chance of rain somewhat. So, scattered showers and storms will form again Wednesday most likely near the coast along the seabreeze.

Slightly drier air will limit rain Thursday and Friday, though we will not see any change in temperatures. Another weak front arrive slate Friday or Saturday and this front may cause a few showers or thunderstorms. I am increasing the rain chance to 20% for Saturday, though any rain is still likely to be limited. So if you have weekend plans just keep an eye on our forecast for updates. Sunday through early next week look dry and hot.

Next week looks like more heat and humidity with limited rain chances.

