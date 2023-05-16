50/50 Thursdays
Disaster victims urged to apply with Restore Louisiana to repair, rebuild or get reimbursed

By Theresa Schmidt
Published: May. 16, 2023 at 2:37 PM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) -State officials are trying to get the word out that homeowners affected by the 2020 and 2021 disasters may still be able to get help.

The Restore Louisiana Homeowner Assistance Program provides grant funding to eligible homeowners.

It can pay for home repair, reconstruction, and reimbursement for repairs.

We know of at least one homeowner who was denied before but now is approved.

You won’t know until you try.

The way to find out is to complete a survey. You will need your FEMA Registration Numbers and Hazard/Flood Insurance Provider and Policy Number (if applicable) to get started.

To access that survey click here.

