City of Sulphur issues precautionary city-wide boil advisory

By Jakob Evans
Published: May. 15, 2023 at 8:41 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Sulphur, LA (KPLC) - The City of Sulphur is currently under a precautionary city-wide boil advisory due to a water main break.

Officials say pressure has dipped below the required levels. Residents should run faucets until water runs clear and then boil for one minute in a clean container before consuming.

Once clear samples have been received from the State Laboratory, the boil advisory will be rescinded.

