City of Lake Charles to celebrate National Kids to Parks Day with scavenger hunt

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The City of Lake Charles has announced that it will be celebrating National Kids to Parks Day with a free citywide photo scavenger hunt on Saturday, May 20.

National Kids to Parks Day is meant to inspire outdoor play and connect kids and families with their local recreation facilities.

The scavenger hunt will begin at 10 a.m. with participating families being able to start at any park on the scavenger hunt map HERE.

Parks included in the hunt are:

JD Clifton

Grace Medora

Riverside

Goosport

Henry Heights

Hillcrest

College Oak

McMillan

The scavenger hunt will conclude at Millennium Park with a family-friendly celebration from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. where prizes will be awarded to the first three families to complete the photo scavenger hunt.

This event is free and open to the public. You can call 337-491-1280 for more information or email parks@cityoflc.us.

Copyright 2023 KPLC. All rights reserved.