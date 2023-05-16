50/50 Thursdays
Connections
The Pledge of Allegiance

Children shot with Draco gun; Baton Rouge woman allegedly hid injuries

Baton Rouge detectives are still determining how long two children were walking around with severe gunshot wounds before they were brought to the hospital.
By Perry Robinson
Published: May. 16, 2023 at 5:53 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Baton Rouge detectives are still determining how long two children were walking around with severe gunshot wounds before they were brought to the hospital.

Police discovered a three-year-old and six-year-old had “too many wounds to count” across much of their bodies, according to police spokesman L’Jean McKneely. Some of the wounds had scabbed over suggesting the children had been hurt for some time.

Bellemont Victoria ll
Bellemont Victoria ll(WAFB)

McKneely explained that the children were in the care of Desiree Felder, a relative who was babysitting them over the weekend.

Detectives think one of the children found and fired a Draco AK-47 inside the home. McKneely described the Draco weapon as a smaller version of the full-sized AK-47.

Bellemont Victoria ll
Bellemont Victoria ll(WAFB)

McKneely said Baton Rouge Police only learned of the situation after the children’s guardian came to pick the children up and brought them to the hospital Monday night.

“They’re very blessed, very blessed,” said McKneely. Both children’s injuries are considered non-life threatening.

Felder is in police custody and charged with 2 counts of second-degree cruelty to juveniles and mandatory reporting of gunshot wounds.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

DAILY AUDIO & TWITTER FEED: Vallow Daybell found guilty on all charges
LCPD: Shots fired at Civic Center, suspect in custody
Two arrested in shooting at Louisiana Pirate Festival
David V. Doyle, 58, Starks
Starks man accused of shooting 14-year-old girl in back of head as she was playing hide-and-seek
Authorities are working a vehicle crash at the La. 108 westbound exit on I-10. Vinton Police...
Driver’s body identified after car crashes into canal
Entergy looking to expand solar footprint throughout Louisiana; But how will this impact your...
Entergy Louisiana customers to receive $36M in refunds

Latest News

First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast: Rain possible again Wednesday, dry and hot later this week
Recall petition filed against Elton mayor
Recall petition filed against Elton mayor
Bathrooms built to withstand hurricane-force winds coming to Holly Beach
Bathrooms built to withstand hurricane-force winds coming to Holly Beach
Family Feud to feature Sulphur family
Sulphur family featured on Family Feud