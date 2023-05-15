50/50 Thursdays
Woman arrested for indecent behavior with juveniles

By Jakob Evans
Published: May. 15, 2023 at 2:45 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
BEAUREGARD PARISH, LA (KPLC) - A woman in Beauregard Parish was arrested and accused of indecent behavior with juveniles, according to the Beauregard Parish Sheriff’s Office.

Brandy Brister was arrested on Hanna St. in Iowa on May 8, and charged with indecent behavior with juveniles and aggravated crime against nature.

Her bond has not been set.

