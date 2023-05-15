Wilmer Dugas, member of first Sulphur City Council passes away at 85

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Wilmer J. Dugas, a member of the first Sulphur City Council where he served for 20 years, has died. He was 85.

Dugas was on the council from 1986 to 2006, serving as Chairman and Vice-Chairman. He was also the Chosen Volunteer of the month in April 2006.

An Erath, Louisiana native, he graduated from Erath High School and attended SLI University, currently known as the University of Louisiana in Lafayette.

He served in the U.S. Army Reserves for 6 years and was Honorable Discharged.

He is survived by his wife Barbara of 46 years.

