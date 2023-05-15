50/50 Thursdays
Connections
The Pledge of Allegiance

Will Wade adds two new players to his roster

KPLC brings you the latest weather, news, and sports in Southwest Louisiana.
By Justin Margolius
Published: May. 14, 2023 at 11:40 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - On Sunday, the McNeese Cowboys’ basketball program added two more commitments to their 2023 roster. Those two players are Cal State Bakersfield transfer Antavion Collum, and Kimball High School guard T’Johnn Brown.

Collum first started his career out at Ole Miss, but found his footing once he moved to Bakersfield. With the Roadrunners he averaged a career high 13 points, while adding five rebounds, and nearly two assists this past season.

At 6′8″, Collum brings size and can play at multiple different positions which is something that head coach of the Cowboys Will Wade said he was looking for as soon as he stepped foot on campus.

Brown is a guard from Dallas, Texas and in his senior season at Kimball he averaged nearly 18 points per game. T’Johnn is ranked as the 253rd best player in the 2023 recruiting class according to 247Sports, and chose the Cowboys over the reigning Southland Conference champion Texas A&M-Corpus Christi Islanders.

Copyright 2023 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

DAILY AUDIO & TWITTER FEED: Vallow Daybell found guilty on all charges
LCPD: Shots fired at Civic Center, suspect in custody
Two arrested in shooting at Louisiana Pirate Festival
David V. Doyle, 58, Starks
Starks man accused of shooting 14-year-old girl in back of head as she was playing hide-and-seek
Authorities are working a vehicle crash at the La. 108 westbound exit on I-10. Vinton Police...
Driver’s body identified after car crashes into canal
Entergy looking to expand solar footprint throughout Louisiana; But how will this impact your...
Entergy Louisiana customers to receive $36M in refunds

Latest News

McNeese Cowgirls Softball to face Minnesota in NCAA Tournament
McNeese Cowgirls Softball to face Minnesota in NCAA Tournament
LSU Softball
LSU hosts NCAA Regional as No. 10 overall seed
McNeese Softball wins Southland Conference Tournament
McNeese Softball wins Southland Conference Tournament
McNeese Advances to SLC Championship (Courtesy: McNeese Softball)
McNeese beats Southeastern in SLC Tournament Semi-Finals, Advances to Championship