Will Wade adds two new players to his roster

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - On Sunday, the McNeese Cowboys’ basketball program added two more commitments to their 2023 roster. Those two players are Cal State Bakersfield transfer Antavion Collum, and Kimball High School guard T’Johnn Brown.

Collum first started his career out at Ole Miss, but found his footing once he moved to Bakersfield. With the Roadrunners he averaged a career high 13 points, while adding five rebounds, and nearly two assists this past season.

At 6′8″, Collum brings size and can play at multiple different positions which is something that head coach of the Cowboys Will Wade said he was looking for as soon as he stepped foot on campus.

Brown is a guard from Dallas, Texas and in his senior season at Kimball he averaged nearly 18 points per game. T’Johnn is ranked as the 253rd best player in the 2023 recruiting class according to 247Sports, and chose the Cowboys over the reigning Southland Conference champion Texas A&M-Corpus Christi Islanders.

