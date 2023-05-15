Why all the planes in the sky? Chennault Air Show this weekend

By Johnathan Manning
Published: May. 15, 2023 at 4:07 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Public officials are reminding officials the Chennault International Airshow is this weekend.

So, if you hear planes or jets in the sky over Lake Charles, they’re likely practicing for the Airshow.

The Airshow starts Friday and continues through Sunday.

Click HERE for more info.

Click HERE for ticket information.

CHENNAULT INTERNATIONAL AIRSHOW

Friday, May 19

Twilight Show

  • Gates open at 5 p.m.

Saturday, May 20

  • Gates open at 10 a.m.

Sunday, May 21

  • Gates open at 10 a.m.

