Why all the planes in the sky? Chennault Air Show this weekend

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Public officials are reminding officials the Chennault International Airshow is this weekend.

So, if you hear planes or jets in the sky over Lake Charles, they’re likely practicing for the Airshow.

The Airshow starts Friday and continues through Sunday.

Click HERE for more info.

Click HERE for ticket information.

CHENNAULT INTERNATIONAL AIRSHOW

Friday, May 19

Twilight Show

Gates open at 5 p.m.

Saturday, May 20

Gates open at 10 a.m.

Sunday, May 21

Gates open at 10 a.m.

Copyright 2023 KPLC. All rights reserved.