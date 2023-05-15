West Calcasieu Cameron Hospital hosting delivery and breastfeeding class
Published: May. 15, 2023 at 4:35 PM CDT
Sulphur, LA (KPLC) - The West Calcasieu Cameron Hospital is hosting a class for expecting mothers on preparing for delivery and breastfeeding.
The class will take place on Monday, May 22, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. in the North Conference Room at the Cypress Street entrance. The cost to attend is $10.
A childbirth educator as well as a certified lactation counselor will lead the discussion and will be available for one-on-one questions.
Pre-registration is required. To register, call 337-527-4361.
