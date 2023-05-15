Toledo Bend lake levels reach 172.5 feet, spillway gates open

By KPLC Digital Team
Published: May. 15, 2023 at 5:44 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Toledo Bend lake levels over the past seven days, from May 8 through May 15, 2023.
Toledo Bend lake levels over the past seven days, from May 8 through May 15, 2023.(USGS)

Toledo Bend, LA (KPLC) - SABINE RIVER | Five spillway gates of the Toledo Bend Reservoir have been opened after lake levels reached 172.5 feet.

The five gates are opened at 1 foot and both generators are continuously operating.

After sitting around 171.6 feet through the first 10 days of May, lake levels have been rising in the past few days.

The Sabine River Authority of Texas said Sunday the spillway gates would open if water levels reached around 172.5 feet, in accordance with the Toledo Bend Spillway Operating Guide as approved by the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission.

If spillway gates are open, the road and recreation area below the spillway are closed, according to the Sabine River Authority of Louisiana.

Click HERE for the Sabine River Authority of Texas.

Click HERE for the Sabine River Authority of Louisiana.

Chief Meteorologist Wade Hampton says impacts from these releases should be limited as long as more gates are not opened further. River levels along the Sabine River will go up slightly, so keep an eye on those levels if you live near the river. But this will be nothing like the historic flooding of 2016. For the latest river stages across Southwest Louisiana click HERE.

Toledo Bend lake levels over the past month, from April 15 through May 15, 2023.
Toledo Bend lake levels over the past month, from April 15 through May 15, 2023.(USGS)
Toledo Bend lake levels over the past year, from May 15, 2022, through May 15, 2023.
Toledo Bend lake levels over the past year, from May 15, 2022, through May 15, 2023.(USGS)

Copyright 2023 KPLC. All rights reserved.

