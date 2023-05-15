50/50 Thursdays
Connections
The Pledge of Allegiance

SWLA Arrest Report - May 14, 2023

By Patrick Deaville
Published: May. 15, 2023 at 6:42 AM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for May 14, 2023.

Brittany Amanda Malone, 25, Lake Charles: Unauthorized use of a motor vehicle.

Roger Dale Thomas Jr., 44, Sulphur: Possession of a Schedule II drug; operating a vehicle while under suspension; possession of drug paraphernalia; improper display of plates.

Dre Collin Gregory, 24, Lake Charles: Production, manufactures, distribution, or possession of a Schedule I drug; possession of a Schedule IV drug; possession of drug paraphernalia.

Gene Andrew Sweat, 38, Groves, TX: Illegal possession of stolen things under $25,000; resisting an officer by flight.

Carlos B. Mcgee, 56, Lake Charles: Domestic abuse.

Brandon Delvin Terrelle Guidry, 28, Vinton: Careless operation; aggravated flight from an officer; theft of a motor vehicle under $25,000; resisting an officer.

Sidney James Royster Jr., 45, Lake Charles: Threatening a public official; possession of a Schedule II drug; disturbing the peace; trespassing; possession of marijuana.

Brian Keith Shillow, 53, Sulphur: Domestic abuse.

Copyright 2023 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

DAILY AUDIO & TWITTER FEED: Vallow Daybell found guilty on all charges
LCPD: Shots fired at Civic Center, suspect in custody
Two arrested in shooting at Louisiana Pirate Festival
David V. Doyle, 58, Starks
Starks man accused of shooting 14-year-old girl in back of head as she was playing hide-and-seek
Authorities are working a vehicle crash at the La. 108 westbound exit on I-10. Vinton Police...
Driver’s body identified after car crashes into canal
Entergy looking to expand solar footprint throughout Louisiana; But how will this impact your...
Entergy Louisiana customers to receive $36M in refunds

Latest News

Health Headlines: Living with long-COVID
Health Headlines: Living with long-COVID
Health Headlines: Living with long-COVID
Health Headlines: Living with long-COVID
Afternoon Conditions
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Hot and muggy weather today, weak front on the way mid-week
Cpl. Shawn Kelly with Denham Springs Police Department
Denham Springs officer critically injured in shooting; suspect dead