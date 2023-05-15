SWLA Arrest Report - May 14, 2023

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for May 14, 2023.

Brittany Amanda Malone, 25, Lake Charles: Unauthorized use of a motor vehicle.

Roger Dale Thomas Jr., 44, Sulphur: Possession of a Schedule II drug; operating a vehicle while under suspension; possession of drug paraphernalia; improper display of plates.

Dre Collin Gregory, 24, Lake Charles: Production, manufactures, distribution, or possession of a Schedule I drug; possession of a Schedule IV drug; possession of drug paraphernalia.

Gene Andrew Sweat, 38, Groves, TX: Illegal possession of stolen things under $25,000; resisting an officer by flight.

Carlos B. Mcgee, 56, Lake Charles: Domestic abuse.

Brandon Delvin Terrelle Guidry, 28, Vinton: Careless operation; aggravated flight from an officer; theft of a motor vehicle under $25,000; resisting an officer.

Sidney James Royster Jr., 45, Lake Charles: Threatening a public official; possession of a Schedule II drug; disturbing the peace; trespassing; possession of marijuana.

Brian Keith Shillow, 53, Sulphur: Domestic abuse.

