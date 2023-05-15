50/50 Thursdays
Connections
The Pledge of Allegiance

Pair accused of fighting juveniles with whip and bat in roadside ditch

By KPLC Digital Team
Published: May. 15, 2023 at 12:50 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Authorities say a Sunday evening fight started in Oberlin ended with a melee in the ditch on the side of the road in Lacassine.

The fight started on the Calcasieu River in Oberlin and continued until one vehicle forced another off the service road south of I-10 in Lacassine around 6:30 p.m. Sunday, said Chief Deputy Chris Ivey, spokesman for the Jeff Davis Sheriff’s Office. A fight then progressed in the ditch, with two adults with a whip and a wooden bat fighting a group of juveniles in the ditch.

Deputies patrolling La. 101 in Lacassine were flagged down by a passerby, who informed them of the ongoing fight in the ditch, Ivey said. When deputies arrived, they found several juveniles and two adults. They attempted to leave but were ordered to stop.

Raven Leigh Cole, 28, and Hunter Wayne Blanchard, 25, both of Lafayette, were both arrested and booked into the parish jail.

  • Blanchard: Disturbing the peace by fighting, aggravated assault, aggravated second-degree battery, and cruelty to juveniles.
  • Cole: Cruelty to juveniles, aggravated second-degree battery, and aggravated assault (3 counts).

Copyright 2023 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

DAILY AUDIO & TWITTER FEED: Vallow Daybell found guilty on all charges
LCPD: Shots fired at Civic Center, suspect in custody
Two arrested in shooting at Louisiana Pirate Festival
David V. Doyle, 58, Starks
Starks man accused of shooting 14-year-old girl in back of head as she was playing hide-and-seek
Authorities are working a vehicle crash at the La. 108 westbound exit on I-10. Vinton Police...
Driver’s body identified after car crashes into canal
Entergy looking to expand solar footprint throughout Louisiana; But how will this impact your...
Entergy Louisiana customers to receive $36M in refunds

Latest News

Business innovation center coming to North Lake Charles
Business innovation center coming to North Lake Charles
City of Lake Charles proclaims today “Rob Robin Day”
City of Lake Charles proclaims today “Rob Robin Day”
Afternoon Conditions
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Hot and muggy weather today, weak front on the way mid-week
Three crawfish workers accused of selling drugs and $12,000 worth of stolen crawfish
Three crawfish workers accused of selling $12,000 worth of stolen crawfish