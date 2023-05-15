50/50 Thursdays
Musician struck in head by stray bullet during concert in Houma, police say

A Louisiana musician is recovering after being struck by a stray bullet during a concert in...
A Louisiana musician is recovering after being struck by a stray bullet during a concert in downtown Houma.(unsplash.com)
By FOX 8 Staff
Published: May. 15, 2023 at 10:37 AM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
HOUMA, La. (WVUE) - A Louisiana musician is recovering from what authorities are calling a non-life-threatening injury after being struck by a stray bullet during a concert in downtown Houma.

According to the Houma Police Department, officers responded to a call of shots fired around 8:30 p.m. on Saturday (May 13) in the area of Sutton and Third Streets. Police say they found several shell casings, but no suspect or victims.

About 14 minutes later, a member of The Josh Garrett Band, which was performing at Lumiere Blues & Jazz Bistro, reported being struck in the head by an unknown object. Officials later determined the object to be a stray bullet, possibly from the shooting a little less than a mile away.

“Falling bullet struck our bass player,” the band’s Facebook page said in a comment. “The bullet is still in his head, but he is gonna be ok - Very thankful.”

The investigation remains ongoing.

