Mom killed by stray bullet while prom dress shopping with daughter, police say

Ana Moreno (left) was killed by a stray bullet while she was shopping for prom dresses with her...
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: May. 15, 2023 at 12:21 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
DALLAS (Gray News) – A mother was killed by a stray bullet while she was shopping for prom dresses with her daughter in Dallas, police said.

According to Dallas police, the shooting that happened Saturday afternoon killed 39-year-old Ana Moreno and left three others injured.

Investigators determined that people in two vehicles unrelated to Moreno were shooting at one another. One of the stray bullets hit Moreno while she was passing by in her own vehicle.

Police determined Moreno was an innocent bystander.

Moreno and three male victims were all taken to local hospitals. Moreno died from her injuries, and the three men remain in critical condition, police said.

According to a GoFundMe page that is raising money for her funeral costs, Moreno was driving with her daughter to pick up her prom dress.

The page said Moreno leaves behind a son and two daughters.

Police said there are no suspects in custody related to this shooting. Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Frank Serra at 214-662-4552 or by email at frank.serra@dallaspolice.gov.

