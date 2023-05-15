McNeese graduates: Spring 2023

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - When McNeese State University held its graduation ceremonies Friday, 703 students received degrees.

McNeese held two ceremonies at the Legacy Center during its 160th commencement - one for the colleges of agricultural sciences, liberal arts and science, engineering and mathematics; and another for the colleges of business and nursing and health professions.

GRADUATES

LOUISIANA CITIES

ABBEVILLE: Ronnie D. Cormier, Master of Science in Health and Human Performance; Haley E. Zenon, Bachelor of Science in Management

ALEXANDRIA: Mitchell Morris, Master of Science in Nursing; Dailyn J. Williams, Bachelor of Science in Mechanical Engineering

AMITE: Adrianna P. Terrebonne, Bachelor of Science in Engineering

ANACOCO: Barrett J. Mann, Bachelor of Science in Natural Resource Conservation Management and Bachelor of Science in Agricultural Sciences

ARNAUDVILLE: Leon C. Lahaye, Bachelor of Science in Chemical Engineering

BAKER: Terikka Nevels Walter, Bachelor of Science in Criminal Justice

BALDWIN: Naishaylyn A. Brown, Master of Science in Criminal Justice

BASILE: Mackenzie C. Leonards, Bachelor of Science in Nursing

BASTROP: Bailey J. Willis, Bachelor of Science in Agricultural Sciences

BATON ROUGE: Joshua Matthews, Master of Business Administration; Vicknorea McIntyre, Bachelor of Science in Chemical Engineering; Elizabeth Nicole Sam, Bachelor of Science in Biological Science; Kevin James Tripeaux, Master of Science in Environmental and Chemical Sciences

BELL CITY: Bailey Marie Hanks Arbour, Bachelor of Science in Nursing; Annaston Lorraine Picou, Bachelor of Science in Agricultural Sciences; Alyxis Celeste Simon, Bachelor of Science in Medical Laboratory Science

BELLE CHASSE: Shawna A. Burmaster, Bachelor of Science in Nursing

BOSSIER CITY: Courtney Nicole Jones, Master of Arts in Psychology

BROUSSARD: Shellie R. Landry, Master of Business Administration; Dominique Elizabeth Perron, Bachelor of General Studies

CENTRAL: Nia M. Kay, Bachelor of Science in Health and Human Performance, General

CHURCH POINT: Hunter A. Bernard, Bachelor of Science in Accounting; Caleb A. Boudreaux, Bachelor of Science in Management; Hannah G. Briscoe, Bachelor of Science in Nursing; Hayden LeJeune, Bachelor of Science in Agricultural Sciences; Peter T. Sheppard, Bachelor of Science in Radiologic Sciences

COLUMBIA: Robert Tate, Master of Business Administration; Whitney J. Tate, Bachelor of Science in Biological Science

CREOLE: Maeleigh Beth Conner, Bachelor of Science in Agricultural Sciences and Bachelor of Science in Management; Abby S. Leboeuf, Bachelor of Science in Management; Karlee Ann Nunez, Bachelor of Science in Engineering; Marley A. Thibodeaux, Bachelor of Science in Biological Science

CROWLEY: Trenasha J. Conley, Bachelor of Science in Criminal Justice; Eulalie Marie Cormier, Bachelor of Arts in Liberal Studies; Cason B. Dore, Bachelor of Science in Medical Laboratory Science; Michaela Louise Jabusch, Master of Science in Environmental and Chemical Sciences; David H. Schmid, Bachelor of Science in Engineering; Lundyn G. Shreve, Bachelor of General Studies; Layla R. Simon, Bachelor of Science in Radiologic Sciences; Sydney Jean Spallino, Bachelor of Science in Nursing; Bailey Nicole Thevis, Bachelor of Science in Nursing; Brady L. Williams, Bachelor of Science in Management

DEQUINCY: Katie Mae Areno, Bachelor of Science in Marketing; Gage Michael Benton, Bachelor of Science in General Business Administration; Jacob Wayne Goodman, Bachelor of Science in General Business Administration; Caleb Matthew Gore, Bachelor of Science in Agricultural Sciences; Madalyn Grace Langley, Bachelor of Science in Nursing; Brandon James Perkins, Associate of General Studies

DERIDDER: Emma M. Boyd, Bachelor of Science in Biological Science; Zachary L. Castillo, Bachelor of Science in Nursing; Trajan Anders Cella, Bachelor of Science in Chemical Engineering; Sarah Melissa Cooley, Bachelor of Science in Management; Kennedy Leigh Cooley, Bachelor of Science in Radiologic Sciences; Alyesia Shelby Davis, Bachelor of Science in Health and Human Performance, General; Ashton T. Fritts, Bachelor of Science in Criminal Justice; Camaren A. Johnson, Bachelor of Science in Management; Stephanie N. Jones, Bachelor of Science in Criminal Justice; Trinitee D. Malachi, Associate of General Studies; Jesse Lee Primeaux, Bachelor of Science in Medical Laboratory Science; Hillary L. Smith, Bachelor of Science in Biological Science; Natalie R. Stracener, Bachelor of Arts in History; Ana Michelle Williams, Bachelor of Arts in English

DELCAMBRE: Heather Renee Moreaux, Bachelor of Science in Criminal Justice

DELHI: Leshenae Stubblefield, Bachelor of General Studies

DENHAM SPRINGS: Kamryn L. Duncan, Bachelor of Science in Elementary Education Grades 1-5; Maia A. Robinson, Bachelor of Science in Engineering

DES ALLEMANDS: Jacie Virginia Folse, Master of Science in Nursing

DUSCON: Karli Elisabeth Roger, Bachelor of Science in Nursing

EGAN: Cameron J. May, Bachelor of Science in Mechanical Engineering; Haley Mire, Associate of General Studies

ELIZABETH: Karlye L. Hurst, Bachelor of Science in Criminal Justice; Audie E. Soileau, Bachelor of Science in Marketing

ELTON: Taylor A. Daggett, Bachelor of General Studies; DeVaughn Dewayne Davis, Bachelor of General Studies; Arthur W. Goodly, Master of Business Administration; Ethan Hunter John, Bachelor of Science in Radiologic Sciences; Halle D. Simien, Master of Education in Curriculum and Instruction

EUNICE: Luke D. Bischoff, Bachelor of Science in Accounting; Hunter L. Brown, Bachelor of Science in Agricultural Sciences; Trevin S. Ceaser, Bachelor of Science in Accounting; William Chachere, Bachelor of General Studies; Evan J. Fruge, Associate of General Studies; Olivia C. Fuselier, Bachelor of General Studies; Kallie R. Johnston, Bachelor of Arts in History; Ashley Nicole Laramore, Bachelor of Science in Nursing; Valeria Abigail Lopez, Associate of General Studies; Brandi Noel Menier, Master of Science in Nursing; Austin B. Miller, Bachelor of Science in Marketing; Mia Kathryn Rougeau, Master of Science in Criminal Justice; Hailey C. Thibodeaux, Bachelor of Science in Nursing; Travis C. Thomas, Bachelor of Science in Nursing; Diem Bich Thi Tran, Bachelor of General Studies

EVANGELINE: Landon S. Dupont, Bachelor of Science in Mass Communication

FRANKLINTON: Markel K. Cotton, Bachelor of General Studies

GALLIANO: Tanner N. Danos, Bachelor of Science in Agricultural Sciences

GLENMORA: Shirley E. Williams, Bachelor of Science in Criminal Justice

GONZALES: Ciara E. Young, Bachelor of Science in Health Systems Management

GRAND CHENIER: Gracie B. Benoit, Bachelor of Arts in English; Kayla Brooke Rutherford, Bachelor of Arts in Art

GRAND LAKE: Lauren Ann Baudoin, Bachelor of Science in Mass Communication; Marci N. Hackler, Associate of General Studies; Kailey Renea Murrell, Bachelor of Science in Early Childhood Education Grades PK-3; Karisma E. Vidal, Bachelor of Science in Management; Ethan B. Williams, Bachelor of Science in Health and Human Performance, General

GRANT: Madeline Stark, Bachelor of Science in Mass Communication; Skylar Trey Weldon, Associate of General Studies

GRETNA: Samuel Laneair, Bachelor of Science in Computer Science

GUEYDAN: Rebekah Marie Lepretre, Bachelor of Science in Natural Resource Conservation Management

HATHAWAY: Hannah C. Credeur, Bachelor of Science in Nursing; Carson Daniel Turgeon, Bachelor of Arts in Liberal Studies

HOUMA: Chelsea Elizabeth Falcon, Bachelor of Science in Agricultural Sciences; Mark Paul Portier, Bachelor of Music

IOTA: Aimee C. Dupre, Bachelor of Science in Agricultural Sciences; Alexis B. Fontenot, Bachelor of Science in Biological Science; Bailey Leonards, Bachelor of Science in Health and Human Performance, General; Madison C. Sittig, Bachelor of Science in Agricultural Sciences

IOWA: Aubrey D. Caldwell, Bachelor of Science in Management; Ryan R. Denison, Bachelor of Science in Engineering; Brady Joseph Fontenot, Bachelor of Science in Engineering; Immanuel Friddle, Bachelor of Science in Agricultural Sciences; Kylee F. Granger, Bachelor of General Studies; Jace Clement Granger, Bachelor of Science in Mass Communication; Emily Claire Hardy, Bachelor of Science in Nursing; Brailee Nichole LaBove, Master of Business Administration; Robert Thomas Osburn, Bachelor of General Studies; Amy E. Reed, Master of Science in Environmental and Chemical Sciences; Sarah E. Richard, Associate of General Studies and Bachelor of General Studies; Morgan L. Smart, Bachelor of Science in Psychology; Alysia Paige Smith, Bachelor of Science in Radiologic Sciences; Colin D. Vincent, Bachelor of General Studies

JENNINGS: Ian M. Andrepont, Bachelor of Science in Computer Science; Sydnee S. Brown, Bachelor of Science in Elementary Education Grades 1-5; Jennifer Joan Compton, Master of Business Administration; Alexis A. Gotreaux Courville, Master of Science in Nursing; Juliana Marie Guinn, Bachelor of Science in Nursing; Mark N. Hoag, Bachelor of General Studies; Zackery T. Langley, Bachelor of Science in General Business Administration; Stephanie Marie Lazarus, Bachelor of Arts in Sociology; Chelsea N. Simien Levi, Master of Education in School Counseling; Stevie R. Lopez, Bachelor of Science in Radiologic Sciences; Abbie Lauren Millican, Bachelor of Science in Mass Communication; Rainee Ke’Shon Mouton, Bachelor of Science in Management; Jeremiah K. Perkins, Master of Business Administration; Nicholas Ian Prejean, Associate of General Studies; Ethan T. Reed, Bachelor of Science in Biological Science; Halie G. Reeves, Bachelor of Science in Chemical Engineering; Caileb J. Richard, Bachelor of Arts in History; Benjamin David Rozas, Bachelor of Science in Biological Science; Carlee Shea Rutherford, Bachelor of Science in Health and Human Performance, General; Benjamin P. Sonnier, Bachelor of Science in Engineering

JOHNSON BAYOU: Joe Garrett Storm, Bachelor of Science in Nursing

KAPLAN: Lauryn A. Fulkerson, Bachelor of Science in Radiologic Sciences; Heather Renee Lege Mayard, Master of Science in Nursing; Valetia Vincent Mire, Bachelor of Science in Psychology; Vanessa Roberts, Bachelor of Science in Nursing; Grace K. Roussel, Associate of General Studies; Olivia R. Terro, Associate of General Studies

KINDER: McKenzie Beth Bourgeois, Bachelor of General Studies; Karli Blair Credeur, Bachelor of General Studies; Cannon J. Fontenot, Bachelor of Science in Biological Science; Kyla Jennice McGee, Bachelor of Science in Management; Joseph A. McNeely, Master of Science in Criminal Justice; John Bryson Moore, Bachelor of Science in General Business Administration; Allie Elizabeth Richard, Associate of General Studies and Bachelor of Science in Accounting; Sydni Nycole Savant, Bachelor of Science in Nursing; Miranda Brick Stanley, Bachelor of General Studies; Katelyn Michelle Trahan, Bachelor of General Studies

LACASSINE: Callie Michelle Courville, Bachelor of Science in Management; Courtney D. Leblanc, Bachelor of Science in Agricultural Sciences; Zoe Elizabeth Prejean, Bachelor of Science in Accounting and Management; Carl E. Torrans, Bachelor of Science in General Business Administration; Chelsey Marie Wright, Bachelor of Arts in English

LAFAYETTE: Sidney N. Bernard, Bachelor of General Studies; Sean-Michael Brady, Bachelor of Science in Criminal Justice; Josette Maria Knezek Broussard, Bachelor of General Studies; Ashley Nichole Coward, Bachelor of Science in Health Systems Management; Courtney L. Darby, Bachelor of Science in Psychology; Morgan Elizabeth Guidroz, Bachelor of Science in Health and Human Performance, General; Elijah Jasper, Bachelor of Science in Engineering; Elizabeth Ann Low, Bachelor of General Studies; Whitney L. Oliva, Master of Science in Nursing; Caleb J. Steen, Master of Science in Nursing; Kinsley P. Stelly, Bachelor of Science in Nursing; Danielle Marie Malveaux Stevenson, Master of Science in Nursing; Adrienne W. Trahan, Master of Arts in Psychology; Alainie S. Wedlake, Bachelor of Science in Nursing; Madison Yates, Bachelor of Science in General Business Administration

LAKE ARTHUR: Paige L. Daboval, Bachelor of Science in Chemical Engineering; Gabriel Lebouef, Associate of General Studies

LAKE CHARLES: Kassem A. Abu-Shamat, Bachelor of Science in Chemistry; Corey Allen Aguillard, Bachelor of Science in Management; Kennedy Nicole Anderson, Bachelor of Science in Biological Science; Taha Asif, Bachelor of Science in Biological Science; Toluwanimi Imisioluwa Atewogbola, Bachelor of Science in Biological Science; Kathryn E. Aucoin, Bachelor of Science in Elementary Education Grades 1-5; Ashley White Babineaux, Master of Science in Nursing; Joshua J. Barker, Bachelor of Science in Chemical Engineering; Victoria P. Barron, Bachelor of Science in Agricultural Sciences; Jillian A. Bech, Bachelor of Science in Radiologic Sciences; Courtney N. Belcher, Bachelor of Science in Management; Thomas Hyatt Bell, Bachelor of Science in Mass Communication; Sarah Marie Bengston, Bachelor of Science in Biological Science; Baylee Todd Bogard, Bachelor of Science in Marketing; Caroline Marina Boullion, Bachelor of General Studies; Chandler A. Bourque, Bachelor of General Studies; Kayla Nicole Breaux, Bachelor of Science in Psychology; Kacie Brouillette, Associate of General Studies; Ethan Anthony Brouillette, Bachelor of Science in Chemistry; Melissa Lynn Brown, Master of Science in Nursing; Lane C. Buckels, Bachelor of Arts in Liberal Studies; Kyle Stephen Bullard, Bachelor of Science in Marketing; Bryce A. Buller, Bachelor of Science in Engineering; Davis Connolly Byrd, Bachelor of Science in Computer Science; Derek Ryan Carrier, Bachelor of Arts in Art; Kaitlyn Ruth Ceasar, Bachelor of Science in Nursing; Kayla Brianne Chapman, Bachelor of Science in Psychology; Maegan Mashelle Clark, Bachelor of Science in Finance; Wilfred Clophus, Master of Arts in Teaching in Secondary Education Grades 6-12; Cortney N. Collins, Bachelor of Science in Radiologic Sciences; Holland G. Conner, Bachelor of General Studies; Breland M. Cook, Bachelor of Science in Criminal Justice; Ethan Cooley, Bachelor of Science in Chemical Engineering; Sky Delane Cormier, Master of Science in Criminal Justice; Katelyn Courville, Bachelor of Science in Health Systems Management; Madalyn G. Daley, Bachelor of Science in Psychology; Faith Marie Dalton, Bachelor of Arts in Art; Ali Kay Davis, Bachelor of Science in Criminal Justice; Evelyn DeLeon, Bachelor of Science in Criminal Justice; Darian Analise Dering, Bachelor of Arts in English; Judson K. Derouen, Bachelor of Science in General Business Administration; Ruby A. Derouen, Master of Business Administration; Alexis Elizabeth Deville, Bachelor of Science in Health and Human Performance, General; Morgan Alexandria Duck, Bachelor of General Studies; Matthew C. Dufrene, Bachelor of Science in Finance; Alexandra Michelle Duhon, Bachelor of Science in Nursing; Kylee Alexandra Ezell, Bachelor of Science in Engineering; Freddie Felice, Bachelor of General Studies; Maximilian Thomas Henry Ferguson, Bachelor of Science in Computer Science; Nicholas Cole Fletcher, Bachelor of Science in General Business Administration; Ethan Baden Freehling, Bachelor of Science in Agricultural Sciences; Bailey E. Fruge, Bachelor of Science in Nursing; Slate Fuller, Bachelor of Science in Management; Mason A. Funderburgh, Bachelor of Science in Engineering; Jakala J. Fuselier, Associate of General Studies; Emily Denise Fusilier, Master of Business Administration; Alec J. Fusilier, Bachelor of Science in Health and Human Performance, General; Kade W. Gardner, Bachelor of General Studies; Madison Rose Garner, Bachelor of Science in Accounting; Dasha A. German, Associate of General Studies and Bachelor of Science in Elementary Education Grades 1-5; Lauren T. Godeaux, Bachelor of General Studies; Amy Jo Goudeau, Bachelor of Science in Radiologic Sciences; Alyssa Denee Gray, Bachelor of General Studies; Lisa Jeanne Grayson, Bachelor of Science in Psychology; Serena M. Greenlee, Master of Business Administration; Macey Brooke Guillory, Bachelor of Science in Health Systems Management; Sydnee K. Hammond, Bachelor of Science in Mass Communication; Jacqueline P. Hardy, Bachelor of Science in Health Systems Management; Elizabeth Jane Harlow, Bachelor of Arts in English; Ariel M. Harrington, Bachelor of Science in Biological Science; Emma NeCole Harris, Bachelor of Science in Early Childhood Education Grades PK-3; Grant A. Harris, Bachelor of Science in General Business Administration; Ryan Michael Hebert, Bachelor of Science in Biological Science; Thomas C. Hebert, Bachelor of Science in Management; Christie Marie Hedrick, Associate of General Studies; Lexie Ursula Heisser, Bachelor of Science in Nursing; Anne Marie Hughes, Bachelor of Arts in English; Nathan P. Jimney, Bachelor of Science in Engineering; Courtney R. John, Bachelor of Science in Psychology; Jillian D. Johnson, Bachelor of Science in Nursing; Andie J. Johnson, Bachelor of Science in Medical Laboratory Science; Jamie L. Johnson, Associate of General Studies; Tyler J. Johnson, Bachelor of Science in Engineering; Jaylan DeVaughn Jones, Bachelor of Music; Justin L. Jones, Bachelor of Science in Criminal Justice and Bachelor of Science in Chemical Engineering; Aaron L. Jones, Bachelor of Science in Criminal Justice; Aleya C. Joseph, Master of Arts in Psychology; Anureet Kaur, Bachelor of Science in Finance; Baleigh Grace Keating, Bachelor of Science in Mass Communication; Solasse D. Kennison, Bachelor of Music; Reagin Brooke Knott, Associate of General Studies; Klair R. Kohnke, Bachelor of Science in Nursing; Jesse C. Landry, Bachelor of Science in Biological Science; Quinton C. Larocca, Bachelor of General Studies; Jacob Paul Latham, Associate of General Studies and Bachelor of Science in Biological Science; William J. Latta, Bachelor of Science in Finance; Kylie Rose Lavergne, Bachelor of Science in Medical Laboratory Science; Claudia Marie LeCompte-Johnson, Master of Business Administration; Jorion D. LeGros, Bachelor of Science in Health Systems Management; Bradley Joseph LeJeune, Bachelor of Science in General Business Administration; Lila D. Legros, Bachelor of Arts in Sociology; Jared Leibee, Bachelor of Science in Management; Jonathan J. Leveque, Bachelor of Music; Lauren T. Long, Bachelor of Science in Marketing; Kaitlynn L. Louviere, Bachelor of Science in Accounting; Kelly A. Mahaffey, Bachelor of Science in Psychology; Shawn Rochelle Major, Bachelor of Science in Psychology; Alexis Ania Malveaux, Bachelor of General Studies; Zachary N. Manuel, Bachelor of Science in Medical Laboratory Science; Hallie M. Marceaux, Bachelor of General Studies; Paige K. McNeely, Bachelor of Science in Radiologic Sciences; Ebony Monique Meche, Bachelor of Science in Psychology; Julia Grace Mills, Bachelor of Science in Health and Human Performance, General; Jared K. Ney, Bachelor of Science in Management; Tia Nguyen, Bachelor of Science in General Business Administration; Lily Nguyen, Bachelor of Arts in Sociology; Kacie L. Nguyen, Bachelor of Science in Radiologic Sciences; Grace Savoie Ogea, Bachelor of Science in Accounting; Alec Blake Ortego, Bachelor of Science in Biological Science; Cameron Noelle Ortego, Bachelor of Science in Radiologic Sciences; Kiran E. Owens, Bachelor of Science in General Business Administration; John T. Peloquin, Bachelor of Science in Biological Science; Bayli Perrodin, Associate of General Studies; Chivonne Ashley Pierre-Williams, Master of Science in Nursing; Nicholas G. Polkey, Bachelor of Arts in Art; Douglas E. Poole, Bachelor of Science in Health and Human Performance, General; Jilyen B. Poullard, Bachelor of Arts in Sociology; Madison E. Pousson, Bachelor of Music; Sophie Anne Qui, Bachelor of Science in Psychology; Chloe M. Ramcourt, Bachelor of Science in Psychology; Shelly F. Reddin, Bachelor of Science in Accounting; Kallie A. Reed, Bachelor of Science in Mass Communication; Michael A. Reed, Master of Science in Mathematical Sciences; Kyla S. Reed, Bachelor of Science in Chemical Engineering; Linsey Aileen Roach, Bachelor of General Studies; Sylvia Luna Rose, Bachelor of Science in Accounting; Genesis A. Savoy, Bachelor of Science in Nursing; Clophus Joseph Semien, Bachelor of Science in Nursing; Daija M. Senegal, Bachelor of Arts in Sociology; Hattie Sherrick, Master of Science in Criminal Justice; Taylor N. Soileau, Master of Arts in Psychology; Karli C. Sonnier, Bachelor of General Studies; Spencer Allen Stawecki, Bachelor of Science in Computer Science; Nazim M. Syed, Bachelor of General Studies; Natalie C. Theriot, Bachelor of Science in Nursing; Abigail Grace Thomas, Bachelor of Science in Biological Science; Karlee Elizabeth Thomas, Bachelor of Science in Radiologic Sciences; Amberly M. Thompson, Master of Education in Curriculum and Instruction; Kiah Elizabeth Toney, Bachelor of General Studies; Alison Elizabeth Toney, Bachelor of General Studies; Grifin C. Turner, Bachelor of Arts in Political Science; Isaiah K. Turner, Master of Engineering; Morgan Ashley Unser, Master of Science in Nursing; Addysen Paige Veron, Associate of General Studies and Bachelor of General Studies; Nick Anthony Verrette, Bachelor of Science in Finance; Nguyen Christina Chau Vo, Master of Arts in Psychology; Darrius Z. Wallace, Bachelor of Science in Accounting; Emilee R. Whitaker, Master of Business Administration; Jonathon Garrett Whitson, Bachelor of Science in Accounting; Katelyn Elizabeth Williams, Bachelor of Science in Mass Communication; Brionna Michelle Williams, Bachelor of Science in Accounting; Calleigh M. Willis, Bachelor of Science in Marketing; Mackensie Marie Woodcock, Bachelor of General Studies; Vera Joyce Wyatt-Buice, Master of Science in Environmental and Chemical Sciences; Jodi Lea Young, Associate of General Studies

LAPLACE: Garland R. Robertson, Bachelor of Science in Management

LAWTELL: Alexia A. Gallien, Master of Science in Criminal Justice

LEESVILLE: Kimberly Belton, Bachelor of Science in Nursing

LEONVILLE: John Quentin Julien, Bachelor of Science in Engineering; Thalia F. Mayon, Bachelor of Science in Nursing

LIVONIA: Samantha Dale Hawkins, Bachelor of Science in Agricultural Sciences

LONGVILLE: Ariel Diana Bennett, Bachelor of Science in Medical Laboratory Science

LULING: Ashley M. Wray, Bachelor of Science in Radiologic Sciences

MAMOU: Erica Fontenot McPhatter, Master of Science in Nursing

MANDEVILLE: Elizabeth Faye Kenley, Bachelor of Science in Health and Human Performance, General; Elizabeth Mary Ulfers, Associate of General Studies

MANSFIELD: Amanda C. Hasty, Bachelor of Arts in History

MANSURA: Jessica Fall, Bachelor of Science in Chemistry

MARKSVILLE: Allison Dauzat, Bachelor of Science in Chemistry

MERRYVILLE: Brianna Renee Flemones, Bachelor of Arts in Liberal Studies; Kelsey Lane Froust Myers, Bachelor of Science in Nursing

METAIRIE: Jeana Burns Balukonis, Master of Science in Nursing; Aman Akbar Khan, Bachelor of Science in Biological Science; Chynna E. Stowe, Bachelor of Science in Management

MIRE: Tracy Herpin, Master of Science in Nursing

MONROE: David Keith Davis, Master of Science in Criminal Justice; Noah E. Jackson, Bachelor of Science in Health and Human Performance, General

NATCHITOCHES: Kolby S. Carter, Master of Science in Health and Human Performance; Kaylie D. Delacerda, Bachelor of Science in Biological Science

NEW IBERIA: Tranae LaChelle Marks Blake, Bachelor of Arts in Sociology; David Butler, Bachelor of Science in Mechanical Engineering; Nicholas D. Comeaux, Bachelor of Science in Computer Science; Chloe K. Hernandez, Bachelor of Science in Nursing; Latokia Sami, Bachelor of Science in Nursing; Sean Thibodeaux, Master of Science in Nursing

NEW ORLEANS: Nolan C. Heitmeier, Bachelor of Science in Finance; Janis Hornsby, Master of Science in Nursing; Kristy Austin Mauterer, Bachelor of Science in Nursing; Ebony Wilson Simmons, Bachelor of Science in Nursing

NORCO: Melissa Mollere, Bachelor of Science in Nursing

OAKDALE: Jacob T. Black, Bachelor of Science in Health and Physical Education Grades K-12; Brooklyn A. Noblitt, Bachelor of Science in Early Childhood Education Grades PK-3; Gabriel A. Rodriguez, Bachelor of Science in Criminal Justice; Cody L. Viscardis, Bachelor of Science in Computer Science

OBERLIN: Timothy J. Meaux, Bachelor of Science in Accounting; Lauren Reana Taylor, Bachelor of General Studies

OPELOUSAS: Joni K. Acclis, Master of Science in Nursing; Marcus Boutte, Bachelor of Science in Nursing; Megan Paige Davidson, Bachelor of Science in Agricultural Sciences; Kimberly Rose Fontenot, Bachelor of Science in Criminal Justice; Jalaya M. Hackworth, Bachelor of Science in Mass Communication; Tonya Marie Jean, Bachelor of Science in Nursing; Kimberly Ann Collins Jourdan, Master of Science in Nursing; Brittany De’Shae Major, Bachelor of Science in Health and Human Performance, General; Selecia Joy Marmillion-Egby, Master of Science in Nursing; Breanna A. Newell, Associate of General Studies and Bachelor of Science in Radiologic Sciences

PAULINA: Ravin N. Louque, Bachelor of Science in Agricultural Sciences

PINE PRAIRIE: Lauren E. Blood, Bachelor of Science in Chemical Engineering; Abbygail R. Fontenot, Bachelor of General Studies

PINEVILLE: Madison C. Bellard, Bachelor of Science in Health Systems Management; Joseph L. Slater, Bachelor of Science in Chemical Engineering

PITKIN: Laura F. Anderson, Bachelor of Science in Nursing

PORT BARRE: Megan Hebert Soileau, Bachelor of Science in Nursing

PRAIRIEVILLE: Ashlyn B. Dufren, Bachelor of Science in Medical Laboratory Science; Robert Aaron Podorsky, Bachelor of General Studies

RACELAND: Shea M. Fournier, Bachelor of Science in Agricultural Sciences

RAGLEY: Samantha Mae Boudreaux Anderson, Bachelor of Science in Natural Resource Conservation Management and Bachelor of Science in Agricultural Sciences; Cade Rivers Dixon, Bachelor of General Studies; Sara N. Dubose, Bachelor of Science in Health and Human Performance, General; Tammy Marie Fontenot, Master of Science in Nursing; Dylan C. Manuel, Bachelor of Science in Agricultural Sciences; Sadie B. Perkins, Bachelor of Science in Health Systems Management; Sarah Jean Betts Savoie, Bachelor of Science in Psychology

RAYNE: Jordan Taite Daigle, Bachelor of Science in Psychology; Abby C. Dupuis, Bachelor of Science in Nursing; Marcella Gossen, Bachelor of Science in Radiologic Sciences; Leeann B. Gray, Bachelor of Science in Radiologic Sciences; April N. Hanks, Bachelor of Science in Nursing; Kaylee R. Lopez, Bachelor of Science in Early Childhood Education Grades PK-3; Kourtney Lynn Nero Menard, Master of Science in Nursing; Joi R. Thomas, Master of Science in Nursing; Caroline Zimmerman, Bachelor of Science in General Business Administration

ROSEPINE: Avonlea G. Cooper, Bachelor of Arts in Art; Ethan P. Miller, Bachelor of Science in Engineering; Kaitlyn Elizabeth Williams, Bachelor of Science in Nursing

SCOTT: Abigail M. Brinkman, Bachelor of Science in Agricultural Sciences; Kristen B. Henry, Bachelor of Science in Management; Logan Claire Richard, Master of Science in Environmental and Chemical Sciences

SHREVEPORT: Robert W. Hall, Associate of General Studies; Ginger Denise Kern Vega, Master of Science in Nursing; Takia Samone Walker, Bachelor of Science in Nursing

SINGER: Faith E. Richard, Bachelor of General Studies

ST. FRANCISVILLE: Presley Elizabeth Johnson, Bachelor of General Studies

ST. GABRIEL: Lester Lee Joseph, Bachelor of General Studies

ST. JAMES: Jacob R. Matirne, Bachelor of Science in Agricultural Sciences

ST. MARTINVILLE: Skylar Adams, Bachelor of Science in Nursing; Ashton Thomas, Master of Science in Nursing; Keijahne Breonnie Williams, Bachelor of Science in Accounting; Logan R. Willis, Bachelor of Science in Nursing

STARKS: Kallen N. Borel, Bachelor of Arts in Sociology; Kali P. Stains, Bachelor of Science in Accounting

SUGARTOWN: Jessie Lynn Grudem Moore, Bachelor of Science in Management; Jordyn A. Rester, Bachelor of Arts in Sociology

SULPHUR: Andrew Scott Anderson, Bachelor of General Studies; Jamie Lynn Authement, Bachelor of Science in Health Systems Management; Madison Rose Becktold, Bachelor of Science in Health and Human Performance, General; Megan M. Boenig, Bachelor of Arts in Art; Robert Crawford Boudreaux, Bachelor of General Studies; Olivia G. Boudreaux, Bachelor of Arts in English; Kaleigh G. Breaux, Bachelor of Science in Early Childhood Education Grades PK-3; Cameron E. Broussard, Bachelor of Science in Mechanical Engineering; Olivia C. Broussard, Bachelor of Science in Agricultural Sciences; Caden Ray Burgett, Associate of General Studies and Bachelor of Science in Biological Science; Lyndon J. Carrier, Bachelor of Arts in English; Lash J. Chretien, Bachelor of Science in Accounting; Alyssa Faith Darbonne, Bachelor of Science in Early Childhood Education Grades PK-3; Abbie Nicole DeCoursey, Bachelor of Science in Engineering; Maddison M. Delosey, Bachelor of Science in Agricultural Sciences; Isaiah Anthony Desadier, Associate of General Studies; Amily M. Domingue, Bachelor of Science in Health and Human Performance, General; Darian Andrea Doucet, Bachelor of Science in Biological Science; Austin Lee Duplechain, Bachelor of Science in Psychology; Dylan James Duplechain, Bachelor of Science in Psychology; Robi Marie Elveston, Bachelor of Science in Management; Colleen Grace Fontenot, Bachelor of Science in Agricultural Sciences; Sasha Rena Fuselier, Bachelor of Science in Criminal Justice; Mykeia Darai Guillory, Bachelor of General Studies; Shelby L. Henson, Bachelor of Arts in Art; Charleigh P. Hyatt, Bachelor of Science in Health and Human Performance, General; Breanna Nichole Landry, Bachelor of Science in Business Administration; Andre K. Ledet, Bachelor of Science in Biological Science; Keighly P. Leger, Bachelor of Science in Elementary Education Grades 1-5; Payton Elise Lindgren, Bachelor of Science in General Business Administration; Macie Beth Maddox, Bachelor of Science in Biological Science; Lani Rae Martin, Bachelor of Science in Marketing; Sarah E. Medwick, Bachelor of Music; Elizabeth Pauline Mitchell, Master of Science in Criminal Justice; Emily Claire Moss, Master of Arts in English; Christy Vanessa Murphy, Master of Science in Nursing; Coraliegh Estelle Myers, Bachelor of Science in Nursing; Cole Dwayne Nassar, Bachelor of Science in Radiologic Sciences; Anna Catherine Perry, Bachelor of Science in Health and Human Performance, General; William Pharris, Bachelor of Science in Accounting; Melanie Frances Phillips, Bachelor of Science in Management; Addie Rose Phipps, Bachelor of Science in Elementary Education Grades 1-5; Colby Adam Quave, Bachelor of Arts in Art; Brock L. Saltzman, Bachelor of Science in Health and Human Performance, General; Jacob H. Salvador, Bachelor of Arts in English; Makenzie Brooke Simon, Bachelor of Science in Nursing; Deborah Paige Smith, Bachelor of Science in Psychology; Mikaela Marie Spell, Bachelor of Science in Biological Science; Olivia Kay Stark, Bachelor of Science in Chemical Engineering; Amy Rebecca Thibodeaux, Bachelor of General Studies; Lindsey Grace Andersen Wishart, Bachelor of Science in Early Childhood Education Grades PK-3

SUNSET: Mckenzie D. Marks, Bachelor of Arts in Sociology

THIBODAUX: Kayla Elizabeth Movant, Bachelor of Arts in Sociology

VACHERIE: Brooke E. Thibodaux, Associate of General Studies

VILLE PLATTE: Hayle C. Castille, Bachelor of Science in Psychology; Hallie N. Daire, Bachelor of Science in Nursing; Morgan Elizabeth Fontenot, Bachelor of Arts in Liberal Studies; Alec J. Gotro, Bachelor of Science in Radiologic Sciences; Aidan L. Lejeune, Bachelor of Science in Agricultural Sciences; Sarah Matte Lemoine, Master of Science in Nursing; Cade M. Manuel, Bachelor of Science in Chemical Engineering; Dulcie J. Miller, Bachelor of Science in Nursing; Lauren Parrott Miller, Master of Science in Nursing; Madison Paige Pitre, Bachelor of Arts in English; Caroline Reed, Bachelor of Science in Agricultural Sciences; Lauren F. Shipp, Bachelor of Science in Biological Science; Evyn Michael Soileau, Bachelor of Science in Psychology; Vanity Spriggins, Bachelor of Science in Nursing; Anna G. Tuminaro, Bachelor of Science in Nursing

VINTON: Hunter Andrew Guidry, Bachelor of Science in Engineering; Dalton Kyle Guillory, Bachelor of Science in Natural Resource Conservation Management; Harley R. Haley, Bachelor of Science in Agricultural Sciences; Caitlin Michelle Rogers, Bachelor of General Studies

WELSH: Janee M. Chaisson, Bachelor of Science in Radiologic Sciences; Cassidy S. Conner, Master of Business Administration; Hailey N. Holden, Bachelor of Science in Nursing; David Ornice Matte, Bachelor of General Studies; Kennedy M. Miller, Bachelor of Science in Nursing

WESTLAKE: Mark E. Ashworth, Bachelor of Science in Health and Human Performance, General; Kayla R. Bartlett, Bachelor of Science in Criminal Justice; Cynthia Lynn Bengston, Bachelor of General Studies; Esther Courville, Master of Arts in English; Maggie Gotreaux, Bachelor of General Studies; Julia C. Istre, Bachelor of Science in Nursing; Jena D. Koonce, Bachelor of Science in Nursing; Emily Anne McGuire, Bachelor of Science in Nursing; Raquel Ortelli Morrow, Master of Science in Nursing; Connor W. Moyer, Bachelor of Science in Engineering; Kane Anthony Todd, Bachelor of Arts in History

WHITE CASTLE: Ronnisha J. Jackson, Bachelor of Science in Psychology

YOUNGSVILLE: Angela Mitchell, Master of Science in Nursing; Jordan M. Naquin, Bachelor of Science in Health and Human Performance, General