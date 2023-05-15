50/50 Thursdays
Connections
The Pledge of Allegiance

Man dies after getting stuck in machine at paper mill

FILE - The incident was reported around 1 p.m. Sunday at Mativ Inc. Paper Mill in Whiting,...
FILE - The incident was reported around 1 p.m. Sunday at Mativ Inc. Paper Mill in Whiting, Wisconsin.(Gray News, file image)
By Heather Poltrock and Gray News staff
Published: May. 15, 2023 at 11:54 AM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WHITING, Wis. (WSAW/Gray news) - A 40-year-old man has died after he became stuck in a paper machine at Mativ Inc. Paper Mill in Whiting,

The incident was reported around 1 p.m. Sunday at Mativ Inc. Paper Mill.

Sheriff’s deputies and emergency personnel arrived on the scene and performed lifesaving measures, but the man died as a result of his injuries.

The man’s name is not being released at this time.

“We are deeply saddened by yesterday’s death of one of our team members at our Whiting facility,” said Jason Free, executive vice president of Operations at Mativ. “We are actively investigating the cause of the incident and are fully cooperating with all authorities. Prioritizing the safety of our employees is our number one goal. We express our sincere condolences to our employee’s family and all others affected by this loss.”

The sheriff’s office was assisted at the scene by a number of agencies, including Plover Fire Department, Plover EMR and Portage County Ambulance.

An investigation is being conducted by the Portage County Sheriff’s Department along with Mativ Inc. Paper Mill.

Whiting is a village south of Wausau in the north-central part of the state.

Copyright 2023 WSAW via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

DAILY AUDIO & TWITTER FEED: Vallow Daybell found guilty on all charges
LCPD: Shots fired at Civic Center, suspect in custody
Two arrested in shooting at Louisiana Pirate Festival
David V. Doyle, 58, Starks
Starks man accused of shooting 14-year-old girl in back of head as she was playing hide-and-seek
Authorities are working a vehicle crash at the La. 108 westbound exit on I-10. Vinton Police...
Driver’s body identified after car crashes into canal
Entergy looking to expand solar footprint throughout Louisiana; But how will this impact your...
Entergy Louisiana customers to receive $36M in refunds

Latest News

Mom among McNeese graduates overcomes challenges to earn masters degree
McNeese graduates: Spring 2023
Kenan Stiehl donated her liver to her mom for Mother's Day.
Daughter donates liver to save her mother’s life
A Ballparks National game on Kissick Way in Macks Creek went sour after a disturbance call was...
Umpire arrested, accused of putting deputy in a chokehold
Kenan Stiehl donated her liver to her mom for Mother's Day.
Daughter donates liver to save her mother’s life