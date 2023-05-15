50/50 Thursdays
Law enforcement gather to remember those lost in the line of duty

By Angelica Butine
Published: May. 15, 2023 at 8:58 AM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - National Police Week is a time to honor and remember those who go above the call of duty to serve and protect.

The week of commemoration dates back to 1962 when President John F. Kennedy signed a proclamation designating May 15 as Peace Officers Memorial Day and the entire week as national police week.

In honor of National Police Week, Lake Charles Police Department will gather at the Civic Center for their annual inspection as well as memorial service.

This will be followed by a photo and walk to the law enforcement Memorial Garden.

On Wednesday, May 17, at 9:30 a.m. the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office and Louisiana State Police Troop D will be holding their memorial service & roll call and this event which is open to the public.

Cameron and Calcasieu teachers to tour local industries with LAIA Educator’s Institute
