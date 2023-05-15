First Alert Forecast: Rain chances increasing for a few days, but still hot and humid

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Hot and humid weather will continue over the coming days, and to be honest, this probably is not going to change until fall! We will have a couple of very weak cold fronts move through the area over the next few days, but these will bring little change to our weather.

The first one arrives Wednesday and this should increase the chance of rain somewhat. The biggest weather change is that upper level high pressure to our east is weakening and going away, this makes it easier for rain to develop during the hottest part of the day. So, scattered showers and storms will form beginning Tuesday and likely again Wednesday. The front may help to increase that chance on Wednesday.

Slightly drier air will limit rain Thursday and Friday, though we will not see any change in temperatures. Another weak front arrive slate Friday or Saturday though rain looks even more limited with this front. For now the chance of rain will be limited to 10%, that may increase if confidence increases in rain developing. So if you have weekend plans just keep an eye on our forecast for updates.

Next week looks like more heat and humidity with limited rain chances.

