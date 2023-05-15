FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Hot and muggy weather today, weak front on the way mid-week

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Fairly calm weather kicks off our Monday in SWLA compared to last week. Winds remaining light to calm overnight has some areas of patchy fog developing before sunrise. Isolated spots could get fairly dense with visibility as low as a mile or less, so make sure you give yourself enough time heading out the door this morning to account for any delays you might run into. Regardless, fog should dissipate and burn off within an hour or so of sunrise.

Muggy summer-like weather continues to hold today, with highs pushing close to 90° in some areas under mixed sunshine and clouds, although the coastline will likely stay notably cooler. Some pop up showers or an afternoon storm or two could flare up with the abundant heat and moisture, but we’re not expecting any widespread rainfall. Heat indices will be pushing the lower 90′s today, so if you’re working outside remember to stay hydrated.

Afternoon Conditions (KPLC)

Futurecast is expecting a storm or two to last after dark, but a generally calm night is ahead with any storm activity calm down by midnight.

Rain chances look slightly higher for Tuesday and Wednesday afternoon as our high pressure that settled in over the weekend starts to back off, in combination with a weak front that will be very slowly making it’s way over the area.

Weak front mid-week (KPLC)

Since the front is on the weaker side, it’s not expected to kick up much in the way of severe weather, but out temperatures also won’t change by much either. It is likely to give us a shot of drier air, which will change up our muggy pattern and have things feeling a little more comfortable for at least a day. Heading towards the weekend, expect a more seasonal pattern with another front looking to slide into the region by Saturday.

