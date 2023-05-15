50/50 Thursdays
Coach Williams extension to open in late summer

Work on bridge crossing SRA canal
Work on bridge crossing SRA canal(KPLC-TV)
By John Bridges
Published: May. 15, 2023 at 4:46 AM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Sulphur, LA (KPLC) - The Coach Williams Drive extension project in Sulphur is expected to be completed by late summer 2023. 

The new route is being built by the Calcasieu Parish Police Jury and will extend Cities Services Highway north to Houston River Road.

A bridge crossing the Sabine River Authority’s diversion canal is now under construction and a railroad crossing is also being installed. When finished, the roadway is expected to relieve traffic on Hwy. 27 and Beglis Parkway.

Louisiana Pirate Festival donates hair to charity
