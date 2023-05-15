Coach Williams extension to open in late summer

Sulphur, LA (KPLC) - The Coach Williams Drive extension project in Sulphur is expected to be completed by late summer 2023.

The new route is being built by the Calcasieu Parish Police Jury and will extend Cities Services Highway north to Houston River Road.

A bridge crossing the Sabine River Authority’s diversion canal is now under construction and a railroad crossing is also being installed. When finished, the roadway is expected to relieve traffic on Hwy. 27 and Beglis Parkway.

Copyright 2023 KPLC. All rights reserved.